The city of Alcoa announced Tuesday continued signal work will close a lane of North Calderwood Street beginning today (Wednesday, Jan. 20). The contractor, Stansell Electric Inc., will close the street's right turn lane into Midland Shopping Center at McDonald’s for one day.
Drivers are urged to watch for workers and take extra caution when driving in the area.
