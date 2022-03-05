“That lady over there has a forked tongue,” Wayne Oliver informed the Blount County Board of Zoning Appeals during its Thursday meeting. Oliver indicated that the woman in question was Kelly Zackey.
Oliver’s appearance, and Zackey’s, came as a result of the board’s denial of a change-of-use permit for properties located on Six Mile Road.
Zane Smith, the current owner of the properties, applied for a permit that would allow for use of the properties as an events venue. Smith is currently in a contract to sell the properties to buyers, Eric and Carrie Hamner, in South Carolina, in a contract contingent on the approval of the change of use.
The properties were used as an events venue in the past. They were built before zoning codes that would have prevented that use, and, as such, they were grandfathered into the events venue usage when contrary zoning was adopted.
However, in 2012, the then-owner of the properties applied and was approved for a permit to use the properties as an HVAC company. Planning Director Thomas Lloyd said changing the grandfathered use discontinues the exemption which prohibits the properties from being used commercially to host events. That discontinuation was the primary reason behind the denial of Smith’s initial application.
Potential new owner, Eric Hamner, spoke in support of Smith’s appeal.
“To be honest, we were not looking for an event center — we were looking for a home that we could move to. And, to be perfectly honest, we feel like God led us to this property,” Hamner told the board. “We would also like to serve the community, the local community, by offering a place for business meetings, … community events, such as fall festivals, Christmas events, car and motorcycle gatherings and more.”
Kelly Zackey, who had previously lived at the Six Mile property as a tenant of Smith’s, also spoke in support of the change of use. She also said that the sounds of neighbors partying and shooting guns had been a concern.
Smith’s appeal met with strong opposition from the Hamner’s prospective neighbors, father and son Wayne and Mark Oliver, the subjects of Zackey’s complaints. They told the board that the last time the property functioned as an events venue, they endured continuous noise and masses of trash discarded at their homes.
“When they get drunk, their beer bottles come in our driveway,” Mark Oliver said. “Personally, I probably called the law on them 50 times.”
“When you call 911, sitting in your living room, and the operator can’t hear you for the music that’s coming 200 yards away? Something’s wrong.”
In agreement with his son, Wayne Oliver took particular umbrage at the claim that he was the source of a noise problem along the road.
“I’m the one she’s (Zackey) accusing of partying. You look at me, I’m an old man … It’s been six months, I guess, since I’ve shot a gun … And as far as me up all night partying? That lady is flat, cold, — she didn’t speak the truth, let’s put it that way.”
Wayne Oliver spoke before the board again to say that he hoped Hamner’s protests that the event venue would require customers to abide by rules meant to prevent gratuitous noise and prohibit littering in neighboring yards were genuine.
“I hope he’s not doing like the other lady did, to accuse me of partying … I hope you see my point.” It was at this point that Oliver told the board that he felt Zackey had a “forked tongue.”
Multiple times throughout the meeting, members of the board instructed the parties to address comments to the board and not each other.
The board made no decision on the appeal, opting to move it to the next meeting agenda to allow time to consult the county attorney. The board members intend to clarify points including whether the board can add conditions to a decision made regarding an appeal before making a final determination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.