Maryville-based Calloway Oil Co. has extended its history as a company with family leadership to four generations.
Calloway President Tommy Hunt has named his daughter, Julia Langston, and son-in-law, Trenton Langston, as vice presidents of the company that operates 23 E-Z Stop Food Marts.
In a press release, Hunt said the pair bring experience in marketing, consumer products and prepared foods and that they have experience working with larger organizations that supply the company's businesses.
After finishing her Masters of Business Administration degree, Julia Langston moved to Dallas to work as a management trainee with Crossmark. She held multiple positions before joining Mars Wrigley.
Trenton Langston also went to Dallas as a management trainee with Crossmark. He later worked for Rug Doctor and FreshOne before joining Radio Systems Corp. in Knoxville.
Calloway Oil/E-Z Stop is a distributor of Exxon and Gulf products in eight East Tennessee counties with annual sales in excess of $100 million.
