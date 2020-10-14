Thomas W. ‘Tom’ Taylor
Political affiliation: City of Maryville elections are all non-partisan, so all candidates run as independents
Occupation: Equipment sales at Commercial Cutting Equipment in Maryville
Office sought: Maryville City Council
Brief biographical info: Born in Maryville to the late Frances and Wilson Taylor; graduated from Maryville High School and Maryville College; graduate work at the University of Tennessee; Instructor of Biology at Maryville College, Director of USDI Youth Conservation Corps at Tremont; partner at Drake Auto Parts; owner of Morningside Inn at Maryville College; president of Commercial Cutting Equipment (recently sold to family members); Former Board Chair of Blount County Library Board; Regional Library Board and State Library Advisory Council; Scoutmaster in Blount County for 38 years; founding member of SMiles senior ride-sharing program; member and Chair of the Great Smoky Mountains Association.
Why are you running for this position? I feel I owe a tremendous debt to the women and men of Maryville who worked faithfully over the years to make Maryville a wonderful place to live and to raise a family, and one way to repay this debt is to serve on Maryville City Council. In truth, serving on council is similar to serving on the board of a major non-profit organization because it demands a great deal of time and is essentially a volunteer position ($25 per month) and the city uses all of the income received through taxes and fees to improve the quality of life for Maryville citizens.
What relevant experience do you have? Worked as an employee of the U.S. Department of the Interior; Instructor of Biology at Maryville College; owner of three small businesses in Blount County; Chair of Board of Governors of Blount Occupational Education Center; one of founding members of SMiles senior ride sharing program; worked with several youth serving organizations; president of Blount County Maryville College Alumni Association. While all of these experiences are important, the most relevant point is that I have served in a variety of positions with a broad spectrum of organizations that served all ages and all demographic sectors of our community.
Why should voters elect you? I understand the complexities of city of Maryville government and have worked diligently to make certain the city serves all our citizens. Since I was first elected to City Council in 2001, we built a new municipal building, the Clayton Center for the Arts at Maryville College, the Coulter Grove School, the Pistol Creek Wetlands City Park and will be opening the new Jarvis City Park. We’ve also completed major expansions of John Sevier School, Sam Houston School, the John Sevier swimming pool and the wastewater treatment plant, all while keeping the property tax rate stable and actually increasing city services.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? We have a tremendous slate of candidates running for Maryville City Council; However, I offer a diversity of experience that is different and broader than the other candidates. I taught in the classroom for several years, I constructed and lived within a budget for a federal agency, I chaired boards on the state level, I ran three small businesses and I worked within the budget of the city of Maryville. I have been in city government during lean times and prosperous times and feel that, especially during the uncertain times we surely face during the next four years, I can offer a steady hand.
