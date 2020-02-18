Tim Helton
Age:
49
Political affiliation: Lifelong Republican since voting age with a voting record to prove it
Occupation: Assessor of Property for Blount County
Office sought: Assessor of Property for Blount County
Brief Biographical Info: I was born in Maryville on July 11, 1970. My parents are Robert Jerry Helton (Alcoa) and Ellen Faye Helton. My grandparents were John Z. (Alcoa) and Frances Helton and Jake and Helen Waters (Farmers). I am married to Gina with one son, Sam. I grew up in Blount County and attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. My strong work ethic began developing during my youth when I baled hay and siloed corn for local farmers. I’m a 1989 Heritage graduate. Afterwards, I worked in banking, real estate, home renovation and ultimately in the Blount County Property Assessor’s Office.
Why are you running for this position?: I am the current assessor of property, completing my second term in office. My oath of office is my word to citizens that I will manage property values with honesty, integrity and by the law, which I know very well. I eagerly await building on the successful foundation of the office my staff and I started in 2012. I enjoy interacting with Blount County property owners and have made many wonderful friendships throughout my years in this office.
What relevant experience do you have?: My time with the Property Assessor’s Office began in Feb. 2003 when I was employed as a deputy assessor. Through time and transition, I was elected assessor of property in March 2012. I have led and/or participated in several reappraisal cycles, managed eight county budget cycles for my office, managed Greenbelt Properties and served as a leader to my staff of deputy assessors, mapping department, personal property and administrative personnel. I know all the inner workings, how all the wheels turn and have first-hand knowledge of every single process in the Property Assessor’s Office.
Why should voters elect you?: I am a proven fiscal conservative. Over the eight budget cycles I’ve managed, my office operated on a budget of about $300,000 less a year than my predecessor, saving about $2.4 million in tax dollars over the last eight years. My commitment to fiscal conservatism is strong, and the Property Assessor’s office will continue to run lean under my watch. I’ve always had an open-door policy to property owners, always will. During my terms, the office has zero audit findings through the county financial office and the state Comptroller’s Office. I love my job, my staff and serving the citizens of Blount County.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?: I am a proven, successful leader in my position as assessor of property. I have proven to be fiscally conservative with taxpayer dollars. I am proven in placing my staff before myself to further their training and education. I am proven in successfully managing multiple reappraisal cycles, the most important process in our office. I have the superior day-to-day, roll-up-your-sleeves, hands-on experience, knowledge, service and leadership to best manage the Property Assessor’s office for the good of the citizens of Blount County.
Todd Orr
Age:
46
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Regional Manager with Patriot Properties, Inc., a computer-assisted mass appraisal software company that services Property Assessor’s offices throughout the United States
Office sought: Assessor of Property for Blount County
Brief Biographical Info: I’m a lifelong Blount Countian. My parents are Jack and Linda Orr. I graduated from William Blount High School in 1992 and Tennessee Technological University with a BS in business administration and management information systems in Dec. 1996. I’ve been married to Staci Myers Orr for 22 years. Staci is a teacher at William Blount High School. We have two sons, Riley and Brady. Our family enjoys sports, particularly baseball and golf. We attend Foothills Church in Maryville.
Why are you running for this position?: A few months ago, I began to give serious consideration to serving as a public official. I reached my decision knowing that I am a people person and that I enjoy helping others. Also, I am certain that my education and professional experience will make me an asset to the residents of Blount County. My career has been property assessment and oversight. It’s what I do. I want to combine my personal attributes with my education and experience in the workplace to serve Blount County residents as Assessor of Property. I look forward to prioritizing the property owners’ issues and listening to their voices.
What relevant experience do you have?: After graduating from college, I began working for the state of Tennessee Division of Property Assessments. The key role of this division is to provide assistance, expertise and oversight to local assessment offices. Assigned to the Knoxville office, I primarily worked with East Tennessee Property Assessors’ Offices for seventeen years. For six years, I’ve been a regional manager with Patriot Properties, Inc., working with assessors and their staffs in Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Oklahoma. I’m a member of the Tennessee and International Associations of Assessing Officers. These organizations are leaders in the mass appraisal industry.
Why should voters elect you?: My work experience and education have prepared me for this office. I consider myself to be honest, trustworthy and dependable. I pride myself in having a strong work ethic and being fiscally conservative. I will be a resource to the community. Providing information and addressing concerns in a timely manner are extremely important. I promise to keep an open-door policy and communicate with the public. I also have hands-on experience at the state level, which will be beneficial in the process of meeting state deadlines and providing accurate reports.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?: For 23 years, I have witnessed the importance of a well-managed Property Assessors Office. I have developed personal relationships with assessors throughout Tennessee and the United States. I have first-hand experience from the best in this field; I have learned by listening and observing. I’ve worked with Property Assessor Offices of varying sizes and have seen the challenges of having both limited and excessive resources. I hope to pull from those experiences to enhance our local office. I am passionate about problem solving and customer service. I would be honored to have the opportunity to serve as the next Blount County Assessor of Property.
