The following Blount County candidate profiles were either omitted or were published without the candidate’s photo.
County Commission
The county commission serves as the legislative body of county government. The county commission adopts an annual county budget, sets the county property tax rate, makes certain appointments, and adopts ordinances and resolutions. Commissioners are elected to four-year terms. (Source: Blount County Commission, BlountTN.org)
District 6, Seat A
Political affiliation: Democrat
Occupation: Industrial Supply Support
Biographical Info: Phil Tiehen grew up in the blue-collar city of Galesburg, Illinois, where he learned the value of hard work and helping others. The eldest son of seven siblings, he and his wife raised their family in Galesburg before moving to Blount County. Phil is a retired HVAC Journeyman whose work included the installation, maintenance, and repair of all types of HVAC/R systems. A 38 year union member Phil knows that when people organize they have power to make communities thrive. Phil believes that preserving and protecting Blount County is important to all of the members of our community.
Why are you running for this position? I believe the county could use a fresh set of eyes on the commission to help address the problems of unchecked growth and infrastructure with more conscientious decision making to maintain the beauty of Blount County.
What relevant experience do you have? Being in the building trades for over thirty years and being directly involved in planning and executing projects in coordination with the other trades to achieve a common outcome has given me the experience needed to listen and work together for the good of the county.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? This will be the first public office I have run for and I will be the first to admit that it is a daunting task. That being said, I will be committed to hearing the voices and concerns of the people in my district and of the county as a whole without having to worry about pleasing or accommodating the wishes of those with special interests.
District 6
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Local cattle farmer
Biographical Info: I am a ninth generation Blount Countian. I am married to my wife Carrie, and we together have four kids, and one granddaughter.
Why are you running for this position? I am running for this position to represent the people of the 6th District.
What relevant experience do you have? I have life experience, common sense, and a pragmatic attitude, which are rare qualities in a candidate.
What makes you different from the other candidates? Besides being a lifelong Blount Countian, I am also a candidate with conservative values.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.