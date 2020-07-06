Bob Ramsey
Political affiliation: Republican, incumbent
Office sought: State House of Representatives District 20
Brief Biographical Info: Born in Maryville, 1947. Maryville High School graduate, 1965. University of Tennessee Knoxville graduate, B.S. 1969; Memphis UT Medical Units graduate, D.D.S. 1974. Director of dental health in Okaloosa County, Florida, 1974-1976. Practiced dentistry and owned commercial office properties business in Maryville, 1976-2018. I have been married to Margo Loveday Ramsey since 1970. I have daughters, Heather Kelly and Dr. Haley Ramsey, two granddaughters, Greer Kelly and Valentina Rizzo.
Why are you running for this position? My faith. My father, Dr. B.P. Ramsey, and mother, Bonnie Davis Ramsey, by example, inspired my three sisters Bonnie, Margaret, Judy, and me to respect and seek to do our part in service to our neighbors and community. I have recognized that public office is one of the highest forms of public service. My longtime engagement in public office has not diminished any desire to offer myself for service. I have a thorough knowledge of the needs and concerns of our citizens, local governments and communities, and I remain dedicated by contributing my considerable experience to improving our future.
What relevant experience do you have? First elected to the Blount County Commission in 1990, I was appointed chairman and then interim Blount County executive in 1992 when Charles Powell suddenly passed away. Reappointed and served on the commission until 2009, chairman and appointed acting Blount County mayor in 2006. I have served on the Blount Board of Health since 1990, Blount County Community Action Agency since 2004, Blount Republican Executive Committee since 1994, kept membership in First Baptist Church, some years as a deacon and teacher, and also Maryville Kiwanis and Blount Chamber of Commerce since 1976. I graduated Leadership Blount in 2001. I was elected to the state Legislature in 2008, serving as chairman of the House Health Committee for two years, State Government Chairman five years, while serving on many subcommittees and study committees for the General Assembly and the three governor’s administrations under which I have served.
Why should voters elect you? My heavily engaged service to Blount County has allowed me to advocate for this community’s needs and concerns in the courthouse and the statehouse. The history and development of our community is at the forefront of the decisions I have to make in the Legislature. Your years of calls, emails and letters are a large part of how I make those decisions. There is still much to be done, especially in this unprecedented time before us. Proven leadership and just plain know-how is imperative as we address the Issues that will define what our tomorrow will be.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I have my foundation and life instruction in this community. Alongside my neighbors and local governments, I have shared your dedicated civic engagement and insight. Shoulder to shoulder I have represented your interests while introducing, supporting and passing legislation you have asked for. As I value your voice, I will continue to choose to persevere for your choices. I have not wavered in my commitment to speak for all of Blount County the best way that I know how.
Bryan Richey
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Real estate agent with Realty Executives Associates, owner of Whitetail Grounds and host of Stickin Dreamz
Office sought: State House of Representatives District 20
Brief Biographical Info: I have been married to my beautiful wife, Mindy for 16 years. Our kids both attend Maryville public schools. We are partners at Foothills Church here in Maryville. I am a disabled Navy veteran who enjoys assisting others and standing up for others.
Why are you running for this position? I feel that the decisions made 188 miles away should be by somebody who looks like Blount County. The average age of Blount Country residents is 43 years old. I have kids in the public school system and operate small businesses here in Blount County. The legislation passed on these three topics affect my household directly. Too many politicians pass legislation that affects them indirectly as they are typically retired, and their kids are out of the school system.
What relevant experience do you have? I served honorably in the U.S. Navy as active duty. I have worked for a Fortune 50 company as a sales director and managed startup companies. I know insurance from my time with MetLife and owning an independent insurance agency. I understand retirement as I managed retirement assets for my clients. So, I am prepared to work in Nashville to balance our budgets, reevaluate where dollars are being spent, and stand up for my neighbors here in Blount County.
Why should voters elect you? I am not a politician. I do not owe any other politicians votes. I am not controlled by political action committees or big money. I am a Christian family man. You get what you see: an honest, hard-working, likable, caring and dependable guy. I am a small business owner who understands the struggles of day-to-day operations, budgeting and marketing. I will stand up against the legislators trying to impose legislation that will negatively impact the way we live here in Blount County.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I am not retired, my kids are in our school system, and I owe nobody in Nashville my vote other than the residents of Blount County.
Susan Sneed
Political affiliation: Democrat
Occupation: Organizational development trainer and consultant
Office sought: State House of Representatives District 20
Brief Biographical Info: I’m a lifelong Tennessean. In 1995, I began my career serving as the senior pastor at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Chattanooga and remained in ministry with the UMC through 2005. Following that, I changed careers to work with corporations like Eastman Chemical, Miliken and Covenant Health Systems as a trainer and organizational development consultant. Then I worked in product development with Elsevier, an international medical publishing company. I have experience in sales, marketing and my greatest love, organizational development, with clients as close as Maryville and as distant as New York City and San Francisco.
Why are you running for this position? I am running for office to break up the extremist monopoly in the Tennessee state Legislature so regular Tennesseans will have a louder voice and a better advocate.
What relevant experience do you have? I know how to work with teams. I know how to collaborate. As a product manager, I managed the process of creating a product. I only managed that by understanding how to work with various people with various agendas. I did not have “power” over the teams, just influence for the good of the cause. Under my leadership we pulled together to create, from scratch, an online reference product for X-ray technicians in emergency rooms.
Why should voters elect you? I care about the lives and livelihoods of the residents of District 20 and have a concrete understanding of the challenges we face. I have workable solutions to the problems we face. I am inspired by the potential we have if we work together for Tennessee. I will work across the aisle to end the partisan nonsense.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I am not a career politician, and my campaign is funded by people not by corporate PACs. I will vote to bring it home — that is, our tax dollars, paid to the federal government. My opponent has not taken this opportunity in his 10 years in office. We’ve lost $22.5 billion that might’ve been used to insure the health of Tennesseans and our health care delivery systems. I’m also for incrementally increasing the minimum wage to a living wage; here in Blount County that’s $12.15 an hour. I am a woman. I understand the challenges women face in District 20 where we have more women than in District 8. We are in a child care desert. Many women who would love to work can’t afford the prohibitive expense of child care. We can solve this at the state level by tapping the as-yet-untapped $732 billion TANF funds from the federal government. The extremist monopoly in Nashville has barely touched these funds, which could enable more Tennesseans to get to work. With child care and health insurance, everyone — women, men and children — will be better off.
