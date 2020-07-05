For every local election, The Daily Times reaches out to candidates with a questionnaire asking them a variety of questions about their personal lives, professional and political experiences and reasons for running for office.
First in the series of profiles is incumbent Sen. Art Swann, who is running unopposed for Tennessee State Senate District 2.
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Retired businessman
Office sought: State Senate District 2, Blount and Sevier Counties
Brief Biographical Info: Bachelor’s from the University of Tennessee at Martin, former president of Cherokee Lumber Company, married to Janet Caldwell Swann.
Why are you running for this position?: My business background as well as my local and state government experience gives me a good perspective on how to manage state government.
What relevant experience do you have? Blount County Commission 1978 to 1982, Tennessee House of Representatives 1985 to 1988, Tennessee House of Representatives 2010 to 2017, Tennessee state Senate 2018 to present.
Why should voters elect you? My business experience, coupled with government experience, gives me a broad background in finance which greatly assists in my efforts to keep Tennessee the best-run state in the nation.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?: My blend of experience in the private sector and the public sector drives me to want to achieve excellence for both, while creating greater opportunities for the citizens of this district. Out of control government is always a concern. Public governing bodies throughout the country are subject to overtaking and overspending. My business and governmental experience gives me a unique view of both. For example, we have worked very hard to keep Tennessee fiscally responsible, while meeting the needs of our citizens. Just like our parents lived within their means, government must live within its means. That is not just a right, it is a requirement of responsible leadership and my record shows that I will continue to work to keep Tennessee strong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.