Jill Robinson Pugh
Political affiliation: Conservative
Occupation: Teacher in Blount County Schools
Office sought: Town of Louisville Alderman
Brief biographical info: A native of Louisville, I was elected to the office of alderman in 2012. I graduated from William Blount High School and continued my education at Lee University with a major in history and minors in government, education and religion. Later, I received a Master of Science in Education from the University of Tennessee.
I started my teaching career at Christian Academy of Knoxville. Then after four years, I transferred to the social studies department at Heritage High School where I taught for nine years. Currently, I am a teacher at Union Grove Middle School.
Why are you running for this position? I believe in Louisville and its unique history and people. The future of our community is bright with the right leadership.
What relevant experience do you have? I have served two terms as a Town of Louisville Alderman.
Why should voters elect you? As a native of Louisville, I have a unique perspective on where our community has been and where our community is heading. I want to help our community preserve its unique characteristics as we move forward to new opportunities for development in the future.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? My family has resided in Louisville for 200 years. Over the centuries, the Robinsons have been teachers, ministers, community leaders, midwives, builders, law enforcement officers, farmers and homemakers right here in Louisville. I was born here and have chosen to raise my family in this great place I call home. I believe the power of faith, family and friendship has enabled us to help make Louisville strong and become the town it is today. I hold the same values as my forerunners and believe these core principles will help us to grow and thrive in the present and the future.
Bobby Peterson
Political affiliation: Independent/non-partisan
Occupation: Director of Marketing
Office sought: Town of Louisville Alderman
Brief biographical info: I have lived in Louisville my whole life aside from my time at Emory & Henry College. in 2009 my wife and I moved back with our two children to the home in which I grew up. I enjoy the arts and am a classically trained opera singer. I play several instruments as well. We are also animal lovers and have eight dogs: seven pugs and a Great Dane (who thinks she’s a pug).
Why are you running for this position? I see a need in our community to support those who have a lower income as well as those who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Many children in Louisville were unable to properly complete their school work due to lack of internet access when the pandemic closed their schools, folks that needed to certify their unemployment insurance benefits had no access and older residents that were high risk and on a fixed income had no way to order items while still staying safe. I want to work towards a universal WiFi network for all Louisvillians to enjoy.
What relevant experience do you have? I have served on elected councils since I was a teenager through the United Methodist Church (CCYM, NYMO, Youth ‘99 Design team), college (Student Senator, Chairperson for the Student body finance Committee) and professionally (representative to Chamber of Commerce and local Associations).
Why should voters elect you? Elected officials aren’t celebrities. They work for us as public or community servants. In many ways we’ve strayed from that, but my focus is to make our community a better place for everyone. I am not Bobby Peterson, Democrat, or Bobby Peterson, Republican. I am Bobby Peterson your neighbor, and if you vote for me I can promise you that I will always be excited to hear ideas to strengthen our community and address your concerns to the best of my ability and authority.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I can’t speak to what my counterparts are doing or wish to implement: To this point, they haven’t expressed their ideas. What I can say is that Louisville is my home, and I want to make sure everyone in Louisville knows their hometown is there to support them day to day. I can promise to hear my neighbors, listening to understand (not just to reply) and to be empathetic to the needs of all Louisvillians. I invite everyone to visit my Facebook page to read about some of my other ideas and reach out directly to me with any questions.
Steven Kelley
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Realtor/ Hospitality Manager
Office sought: Town of Louisville Alderman
Brief biographical info: My family moved here from South Carolina in the early 1990s when my father took a job at DENSO Manufacturing, where he still works. I attended Walland Middle School and Heritage High School. After high school, I attended Pellissippi State Technical Community College while working full time, and a few years later, I completed my Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management from Tusculum College. I married my beautiful wife April eight years ago and a few years ago purchased and renovated our first home here in Louisville, where we hope to retire.
Why are you running for this position? We love living in Louisville. I have always felt that I wanted to be a larger part of the community. I have always wanted to be involved and this opportunity would allow me to continue to represent my community.
What relevant experience do you have? As soon as we moved to Louisville I became involved in our community. I immediately started with little things like doing our annual litter pickup and attending all of our Board or Mayor and Alderman meetings. After doing this, Mayor Tom Bickers saw my desire to serve our community and asked if I would like to be on our Planning Commission. Naturally, I said yes and was happy to do so. I still plan on serving that board, and I have attended almost all of our Board of Mayor and Alderman meetings since moving into the community a few years ago.
Why should voters elect you? I believe voters should elect me because of my drive and passion to keep our growing Louisville community a great one. I am constantly involved in anything I can that our community does or needs, and I plan to continue doing so. I also feel that my experience in sales and hospitality has conditioned me to work with people, lead, listen and try to find agreeable solutions when there are conflicts or differing opinions.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I believe by being on our planning commission, attending every Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting and doing community projects has given me experience, understanding and a passion for our community. I think my desire to jump in and become part of our local government shows my dedication to our community. I would like to thank our local community of Louisville that has embraced me and my wife as we have been here trying to be a bigger part of this community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.