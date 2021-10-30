A long line of families in costumes wrapped around the parking lot, waiting for Blount County first responders to fill their bags with candy Saturday afternoon at the Everett Recreation Center and Athletic Complex.
The many umbrellas hoisted above heads didn’t deter anyone from joining the line and waiting to walk from table to table on the blue tarp inside.
Each table was manned by a different department or law enforcement agency from Blount County. Department members handed out candy or small goodies, and some tables had equipment to look at or props and mascots for photos.
“The more you can get out, and see and talk to the public, and be a part of them and let them know who we are,” Blount County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brad Butler said, “that’s what we’re all about. We want them to know we’re here to have fun and serve our community.”
This year’s event was different than previous ones, because it was the combined effort of the Blount County K-9 Association and Blount County Communications, which each have annual events in October.
The K-9 Association hosts Emergency Services Day each year to give the public a chance to meet the K-9s and their handlers. It’s also an opportunity to sell T-shirts, which raise funds for retired K-9s and BCSO events.
Blount County Communications has an annual “trunk-or-treat,” although last year it was a drive-thru and this year candy was spread out on tables inside.
Saturday’s event originally was scheduled to be outside for trick-or-treaters to go from one emergency response vehicle to the next, filing their bags. Due to the weather, the event was held inside, but the turnout was more than expected.
By 5 p.m., it was estimated that almost 500 people came.
Butler was stunned by the turnout and said they may keep doing the events together in the future, but that nothing is certain.
Since the event was moved inside and a crowd filled the room, demos planned by the Blount County Corrections Emergency Response Team and K-9 Association were canceled.
The commander of CERT, Sgt. Chris Pryor, said they were going to demonstrate a line formation and extraction. They would use the same technique at the correctional facility, he said, if prisoners were rioting or trying to escape.
Sgt. Nick Nitzband of the K-9 Association said they were going to show how K-9s detect bombs or apprehend criminals and the K-9s’ obedience capabilities.
“Everything our dogs do is based off of obedience,” Nitzband said, “so they have to be pretty squared away in their obedience before we can progress to the other stuff that we do with them.”
K-9s are required to meet a standard of obedience, but beyond that, it is up to their handlers to teach them more, like shutting their own car door or shaking hands, Nitzband said.
He added that kids often will ask questions like what “tricks” the K-9s can do, how long they’ll live or if they’ve ever bitten anyone, then they’ll tell handlers about their own dogs.
“My favorite part about today’s event is actually getting out with the citizens and talking with them, answering their questions, and just being present or being available to them so that we’re not just people driving in a car that they can’t talk to,” Nitzband said.
One of the largest K-9s in the unit, named Toby, is 10 years old and close to retirement. His handler, Scott Tipton, has served with him for six years.
Tipton said Toby is trained to detect 21 different odors for explosives, as well as to track and apprehend people.
Jenna Noble, 8, who was dressed up as Rena Rouge from “Miraculous,” got done chewing a mouthful of candy and said meeting the dogs was her favorite part.
She and her sister, Hannah Noble, 9, were almost at the end of the candy-collecting line. Hannah Noble was dressed up like another character from “Miraculous,” named Queen Bee.
She said she came to the event, “because I saw it, and I like candy.”
