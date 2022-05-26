The cause of death for the Maryville couple visiting Sandals Emerald Bay was carbon monoxide poisoning according to The Tribune, a publication out of Nassau reported on Tuesday.
One other visitor also died on May 6 and another was released after recovering in a Florida hospital.
No official reports have been released stating cause of death, and The Tribune did not name its “reliable” source.
Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle told The Tribune that once the RBPF learn cause of death, they’ll notify the family before releasing it to the media.
Robbie and Michael Phillips, the Maryville couple, owned and operated Royal Travel on West Broadway Avenue, a block over from Maryville High School, where at least one of their three children graduated.
The couple also has six grandchildren.
The Tribune released a statement from Sandals on Wednesday that said the incident was isolated and not linked to the resort’s air conditioning system, food and beverage service or landscaping services.
It added that carbon monoxide detectors have been installed in guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay and will be installed at all Sandals Resort guest rooms.
Carbon monoxide poisoning is most commonly caused by incorrectly installed, poorly maintained or poorly ventilated household appliances, according to the National Health Service.
On Wednesday, Sandals released the following:
“We remain devastated by the unimaginable event that occurred at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort earlier this month that resulted in the loss of three lives, including two members of our beloved travel advisor community, and the recovery of a fourth guest. We wish to once again extend our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt condolences to the Phillips and Chiarella families.
“Despite initial speculation, Bahamian authorities have concluded the cause was an isolated incident in one standalone structure that housed two individual guest rooms and was in no way linked to the resort’s air conditioning system, food and beverage service, landscaping services or foul play.
“Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members is and will always be paramount. It is for this reason that we have taken additional measures such as engaging environmental safety experts for a comprehensive review of all systems across the resort. In addition, CO detectors have now been placed in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay and although not mandated in any Caribbean destination where we operate, detectors will be installed in all guest rooms throughout the portfolio.
“Our entire team is keeping the families in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
