The first thing one might notices about Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp is his smile. Despite the incredible weight of responsibility he has when it comes to keeping the community safe, Crisp somehow managed to maintain his equilibrium and show his concern and compassion for the men and women under his command, as well as the individuals he’s sworn to protect.
The smile reflects the fact that there’s a human being who’s doing that job.
“We always feel obligated to treat people right,” he said at the start of a typical day in the life of the city’s prime protector. “No matter what somebody has done, we have to remember that there’s somebody who loves them too.”
It’s that mutual sense of care and compassion that seems to guide the chief both personally and professionally. He personally greets each officer at the daily roll calls and makes a point to ask if he can assist in any way. The walls of his office and adjacent conference room hold plaques that commend him for his exemplary service, alongside photos that picture him posing with various dignitaries.
Yet there are also reminders of those that were lost while doing their duties. Photos and tributes to police officer Kenny Moats, who was killed in the line of service in August 2016, can be found in the chief’s office and throughout the sprawling police department complex that encompasses nearly half of the Maryville City Municipal Building. Likewise, photos of the police officers that served the city for nearly four decades grace the hallways, a reminder of the dedication and devotion that the men and women of the Maryville Police Department bring to their jobs.
Crisp has worked in law enforcement for 48 years. He began his career with the Friendsville Police Department as a patrol office before being promoted to the city’s Chief of Police. He then joined the Maryville Police Department as a patrol office before rising through the ranks as a sergeant, lieutenant and administrative captain. In 1999, he joined the Blount County Sheriff’s Office as chief deputy, serving in that capacity until September 2002, when he returned to the Maryville Police department as its Chief of Police. Twelve years ago, he was given the additional title of Maryville’s Fire Chief, replacing former Fire Chief Ed Mitchell when Mitchell was elected Blount County Mayor.
Chief Crisp is also a family man. He’s married to Phyllis Crisp, Blount County’s Register of Deeds. The couple have two daughters and five grandchildren.
If his various responsibilities seem overwhelming, Chief Crisp offers no evidence that that might be the case. He genuinely seems to enjoy his job and the company of those with whom he works. It’s little wonder. There’s a genuine sense of professionalism present in every briefing and encounter. A meeting with Deputy Fire Chief Mike Caylor bears that out as he briefs the chief on the fire department’s response to a fire that took place the day before. Reaction time is notated by the second, and when Taylor tells the chief how they managed to save the family’s dogs, it’s clear that there’s a genuine concern for those whose lives may be in danger, be it pet or person.
“We’re human too,” the assistant chief says. “Our business is saving lives, and that includes the animals.”
Following that meeting, Chief Crisp heads over to the department’s training facility on Home Avenue. He meets the five new police recites who are taking part in a simulation of an encounter with various suspects. The scenarios range from a negotiating situation to a shoo- out with a suspect who greets the officers with a blaze of gunfire. Although each is a simulated situation, the effect is truly chilling, and it leads one to realize that when it comes to local law enforcement, there’s always the chance to run into unexpected danger at any place and at any time.
It also makes one appreciate the devotion and dedication it takes to prioritize the protection of others.
“I’m blessed to do the job,” the chief responds when asked about those obligations. He said that Maryville is fortunate not to be plagued with a lot of violent crime, but that drug overdoses are a persistent problem.
On a tour of the department’s various offices and spaces, one can potentially lose their way within the two floors of the complex. Fortunately, when the building was built in 2005, the department leadership was given a great deal of say in its layout. That clearly works to their advantage. One can find everything a modern state-of-the-art police operation should contain, be it a forensics lab, holding areas, interview rooms, a police dog kennel, an arsenal for the swat team, and polygraph machines, all in addition to an array of offices and conference rooms. There’s also a room filled with children’s toys that can be given to youngsters in need of comfort if their lives are suddenly beset with tragedy.
So too, a large gym separates the police facilities from the fire department, which in turn, leads to the array of fire trucks and rescue vehicles.
Even on a relatively calm day, Chief Crisp is updated on incidents that occur with seeming regularity. There’s the individual who tries to keep his car from being repossessed by attempting to unhook it from a tow truck. A burglary suspect is apprehended. There’s a hit-and-run. It’s all in a day’s work for the chief and his team.
“I do the necessary work,” the chief said. “They do the important work.”
The team he refers to currently includes 68 people working for the police force and 37 fire department personnel.
Speaking of which, as the day draws to a close, Chief Crisp has a special duty to perform. He presents a fireman with his first badge. In doing so, he makes it a point to stress its significance and all it represents. “This is more than a badge,” Chief Crisp said. “It’s symbolic of what we do. Wear it with honor and pride.”
Ultimately, it’s clear that the chief makes that his mission. While he recognizes that some police departments have come under increasing scrutiny and that there have been bad cops in this country that make bad judgements, he believes that there are more good people than bad as far as the police population is concerned.
“We stand between order and chaos,” he said. “We are the dividing line between good and evil.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.