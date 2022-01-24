The Daily Times and EastTennessee.Jobs will host a job fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church of Maryville.
Everyone is invited to this free countywide event, and door prizes will be offered.
“This will be an active job fair where employers will be seeking to hire qualified candidates for active job postings,” said The Daily Times Advertising Director Darrell Richardson. “Employers represented will take resumés and gather additional contact information.”
Several employers will hold on-site interviews.
Though additional participants were still being added as late as Jan. 24, companies and organizations scheduled to attend or who financially support this week’s Career Fair include Harrison Construction, Blount Memorial Hospital, Covenant Health, Del Conca USA, the City of Alcoa, Blackberry Farm and Blackberry Mountain, EXIT Realty, Alcoa Tenn Federal Credit Union, DENSO, Blount Partnership Chamber of Commerce, Hilton Knoxville Airport, Great Smoky Mountains Association, Pellissippi State Community College, Great Lakes Boat Top, Duncan & Sons Building Maintenance, Tennessee Army National Guard, Pilot Flying J, Brewster’s Services Group, Rainscapes, Consolidated Medical Staffing, Randstad Staffing at DENSO Maryville, and Cirrus Aircraft.
For more information, email sara.thompson@thedailytimes.com.
