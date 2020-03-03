Incumbent Tim Helton defeated Todd Orr for Blount County Property Assessor by 820 votes in Tuesday’s election in the GOP primary.
Helton, a life-long Blount Countian, will run unopposed on Aug. 6, seeking to serve his third term as the county’s property assessor after taking 53.83% of the vote.
Carl Koella III was re-elected to the Rockford City Commission in an unopposed race.
“I very much appreciate the people of Rockford re-electing me,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, Rockford is the best community in the state of Tennessee.
Some 19,675 Blount County residents showed up to the polls during the presidential preference primary.
The 2016 presidential preference primary saw roughly 21,000 voters — with 24% of those voting early — in Blount County. This year 2,298 or 11.68% voted early.
More than 10,000 or 95.36% of Blount Countians who opted for Republican ballot cast their votes for President Donald Trump. Joe Walsh took 1.45% and Bill Weld took .98%. Uncommitted voters constituted 2.28% of the votes in the closed Republican primary.
On the Democrat ballot, former Vice President Joe Biden took the majority of the votes, 3,168 or 38.02%, in Blount. Following up was Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) with 2,238 or 26.86% of the votes.
Mike Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, brought in 15.54% of the vote, and 10.38% or 865 Blount Countians cast their votes for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts). U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard received 45 votes.
The next election, the state primary, will take place on Aug. 6. To vote in this election, unregistered Tennesseans must register to vote by July 7.
