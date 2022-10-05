CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. is purchasing land from the city of Maryville to build a location near the intersection of Big Springs Road and Robert C. Jackson Drive, not far off W. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
This industry-heavy section of the city, deemed Laurel Branch Park, has recently undergone improvements to make the land more marketable to businesses. Extending Robert C. Jackson Drive was one recent effort from the city. The sale agreement with CarMax also noted the city graded the land and has prepared accessible utilities.
Maryville City Council signed off on the sale agreement — 11.3 acres in the industrial park for $2.1 million — during their monthly meeting on Tuesday. All that remains in the agreement before closing on the sale and starting development is for CarMax to gain a series of permits, such as for the site design, and conduct studies or land surveys.
“We are pleased to confirm that CarMax has identified the Laurel Branch Park area in Maryville as a good fit for our current growth plan,” a spokesperson for the company emailed The Daily Times on Wednesday. “However, (it) is too early to provide specific details, including details about type of location, as it can often take 2-3 years to get all necessary approvals, complete construction and open for business once we decide to move forward.”
City Manager Greg McClain said during Tuesday’s meeting that the city is excited about the opportunity to bring the company to the area. McClain also applauded the back and forth efforts of city attorney Melanie Davis to get the sale agreement squared away.
“It was all dealing with timing-type issues, where we were wanting to shorten the time and they were wanting to kind of keep the time enlarged that they had to finally close,” Davis said.
A contingency of the land sale is that CarMax receive signatures for all permits pertaining to development, one of which is from the Maryville Board of Zoning Appeals. The BZA will decide whether CarMax’s plans are an appropriate use for the industrial area. If the board votes negatively, CarMax will need to seek rezoning the property.
Davis explained changes made to the sale agreement shortened the amount of time CarMax is allowed to complete permitting. The agreement allots 90 days plus up to 60 extra days for Carmax to receive a signature from the BZA or 180 days plus up to 90 extra days if the property will need to be rezoned.
A recently approved food truck park in the area got all necessary signatures to do commercial business there, although rezoning was required. During public meetings regarding the food truck park, Maryville council members and administration encouraged the idea of commercial businesses developing along Robert C. Jackson Drive.
As stated in the sale agreement, CarMax’s intended use of the property is for vehicle storage, repair and wholesale.
Including the time for CarMax to conduct studies and surveys, permitting time adjustments shortened the closing for the sale from one year to half a year, Davis said. She also noted that the city of Maryville has an easier permitting process than other places CarMax has done business.
“Governments have earned that reputation of being hard to deal with, but we’re just not that type of government,” McClain said.
Labeled lots 6B and 6C of Laurel Branch Park in the sale agreement, real estate assessment data from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury shows a 23.7 acre piece of property marked lot 6 directly in the southwest corner of the intersection of Big Springs and Robert C. Jackson.
On the opposite side of Robert C. Jackson from lot 6 is 45.1 acres owned by Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.