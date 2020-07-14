Big Rock Amusements’ Summer Carnival will continue operating at Foothills Mall through July 18. The carnival opens at 5 p.m. weekdays and 1 p.m. weekends.
The mall itself closes earlier than it did before the coronavirus, at 7 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays and 6 p.m. Sundays currently because of COVID-19 precautions.
Every single carnival employee and carnivalgoer is temperature checked and screened before the area opens each day. Employees wear masks (visitors are advised to) and gloves and disinfect seats and lap bars after every ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.