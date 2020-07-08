Maryville almost didn’t get a carnival this year.
Originally scheduled for late March, Big Rock Amusements’ Summer Carnival held at Foothills Mall opens at 5 p.m. today.(July 9) It will be one of only 15 the company will hold in 2020.
Big Rock usually sets up 40 venues in seven states across the South and Midwest each year. But COVID-19 has pummeled big outdoor events and Big Rock owner Matt McDonagh told The Daily Times Wednesday by phone it’s been a rough year.
But that hasn’t completely dampened his spirits. He said the community has “responded very well” to the carnival during the past four or so years it’s set up shop in Maryville.
What people visiting this year will find different now are the COVID-19 restrictions.
Safety on midway
“We will be following all of the governor’s requirements for the state of Tennessee,” McDonagh said. That means every single employee will be temperature checked and screened before the area opens each day. They’ll also be wearing masks and gloves and disinfecting seats and lap bars after every ride.
Throughout the midway, there will be nearly 40 hand-washing stations. In front of rides, ticket boxes, food stands and the entrance to the carnival, Big Rock is posting warning signs advising people to stay socially distant.
Before they even set foot in the carnival area, visitors also will have their temperatures checked. Masks are not required for the public, but Foothills Mall’s promotion for the venue says they are “highly recommended.”
McDonagh said some sections will be completely taped off to make sure people are staying separate: They won’t be able to queue in lines of three abreast, for instance.
The days of sitting side by side are gone, too, as McDonagh said rides will have people placed one or two spaces apart.
A tough year for roving amusement
This is only Big Rock’s second event of the year since the virus started and employees and managers are still adhering to the new guidelines.
McDonagh said he feels Gov. Bill Lee’s order regarding events like this are straightforward. “We’re following all those rules as directed,” he noted, and that’s not just in Maryville.
Big Rock pitches its tent as far north as Michigan and as far south as Georgia, where the company recently hosted its first event.
There, crowds were bigger than McDonagh expected and people were enthusiastic. “You could tell that people were very excited that we came, very happy to be out and doing something with the family. I thought for sure we would not be that busy,” he said.
He said it’s been a tough year for everybody, but adding he’s prepared to make it through the season, providing the North Carolina fair route pans out.
But he’s not sure about what crowd sizes will look like in Maryville. The carnival will be open until July 18, according to Foothills Mall announcements.
The mall itself could be set to benefit from crowds at the venue, which is set up in a parking lot next to JCPenny, a store the company recently announced would be closing soon.
The Daily Times contacted Foothills Mall managers to ask about the shopping center’s relationship with the carnival and potential COVID-19 concerns. They did not return calls by press time.
Risk of spreading the virus
Large events like the carnival and recent Fourth of July celebrations have many concerned that crowds could speed the virus’ spread across Blount County.
Since July 4 alone, the Tennessee Department of Health has announced 54 new positive cases in Blount.
The carnival will open at 5 p.m. weekdays and at 1 p.m. weekends.
The mall itself closes earlier than it did pre-virus, at 7 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays and 6 p.m. Sundays currently because of COVID-19 precautions.
