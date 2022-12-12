When St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Maryville decided to host an event to bring its community together at Christmas, music naturally came to mind.
Who doesn’t love hearing and singing carols this time of year? Mike Everett, a member of the church’s Evangelism Committee, created Caroling on Broadway last year, and it was a huge success.
“Everybody I talked to said it was one of the most fun events they have attended at our church,” he said. It was so popular, it’s back for 2022. Caroling on Broadway will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, in the garden area of the church. If there are weather issues, it will be held in the church’s Great Hall.
The program will be focused on participation, not performance, Everett said. That means there will not be quartets, trios or solos on stage. No choirs. It will be the audience members coming together to sing “Jingle Bells,” “The First Noel” and “Silent Night” — reminiscent, Everett said, of the caroling events of decades ago when singers knocked on neighbors’ doors and filled the air with Christmas spirit through music. Song books will be provided.
The informal gathering will last about an hour, Everett said.
But this opportunity to unite for a caroling also has an additional purpose. Each person or family that attends is asked to bring a new or gently-used unwrapped toy to be donated to Sanitation Santa, a program started by City of Maryville Engineering and Public Works Department years ago to help the less fortunate this time of year.
“It is a program that doesn’t get a lot of attention,” Everett said. “We chose them as a way to improve our community.”
Tim Green serves as the coordinator for Sanitation Santa. He is the street superintendent for City of Maryville and has been overseeing this Christmas program for about 20 years. Toys are collected at the Maryville Municipal Building and also Maryville Operations Center. The toys are then distributed at the amphitheater behind Blount County Courthouse to those who might not otherwise have a merry Christmas.
Green said he and other city workers, including Angie Luckie and Ron Nugent, work closely with United Way and other agencies that provide toys at Christmas. Those helped through Sanitation Santa are the ones who didn’t get included on those other lists. If it were not for Sanitation Santa, some would not receive anything, Green said.
He is expecting to provide toys for at least 200 children this year. The distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 22. Those not on other lists like Salvation Army or Toys for Blount County are welcome.
In some years, there have been 600 kids who were recipients of the kindness of Sanitation Santa. The number has decreased as more agencies have stepped up to help Blount County families, Green explained.
On Dec. 21 and 22, parents or guardians can come to the distribution and tell volunteers the ages of their children and what they would like for Christmas. Toys will then be loaded into garbage bags and given to the families, who can remain in their cars.
Each child gets one large gift, two smaller gifts, a stuffed animal and book.
“We have never run out of gifts,” Green said.
It was Junior Gardner who started Sanitation Santa. He drove a sanitation truck and had lots of kids living on his route. He began with a small gesture, handing out candy; then the outreach grew.
Green is grateful to St. Andrew’s and others who make it a point to support Sanitation Santa. This is the 40th year for the program, Green said. Thousands of children have enjoyed a brighter Christmas because of the kindness of others.
“There are still a lot of people who haven’t heard about us,” Green said. “That’s unless you need us.”
