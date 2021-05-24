Carpenters Elementary School’s commitment to making life easier for military families recently earned it the Purple Star School Award.
CES is one of only 18 schools this year recognized by the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission Tennessee, a designation MIC3 hopes will help guide families to military-friendly schools.
Principal Courtney Whitehead first learned of the program at the beginning of the past school year, when educators were scrambling to deal with COVID-19 and new safety protocols.
With a grandfather, father and husband who are veterans, Whitehead was determined to move the school forward in its support, working with guidance counselor Starr Ross.
Whitehead said she wants to lead with understanding and increase the awareness for the school community about the situations students with members of the military in their family may face, not only in dealing with issues such as deployments but also things like transferring mid-year and missing sports tryouts.
To keep that awareness visible, CES has a bulletin board in the main hallway that features students with their military family member. In a school of about 500 students, it’s about 10, including several who are National Guard members, according to Whitehead.
“It’s made me more aware of the support I can give as a leader,” the principal said. That extends to supporting staff, too. One teacher’s son joined the Navy in November 2020, and Whitehead assured her that she would be able to take time off to visit him.
Music teacher Laura Frahme already made a Veterans Day program part of the school year, although it had to be online. Now CES is looking for more ways to show its support, such as during meetings for students and their families.
To be eligible for the Purple Star School Award, a school must have a point of contact who has completed professional development specific to the needs of military-connected students, provide resources for military families and have an activity that aligns with the school’s population and goals. To maintain the status, a school must reapply every two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.