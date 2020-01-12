Both Carpenters school campuses will receive outdoor upgrades this year, thanks to grants administered through the Blount County Soil Conservation District.
The Blount County Board of Education approved both projects during its meeting last week on Jan. 9.
Work is expected to begin this month on a "riparian buffer," extending about 1,300 feet along Centenary Creek in Carpenters Elementary School's outdoor learning area.
"We are removing a multitude of invasive species and going back in with a native plant palette to fully restore the integrity of that stream bank," explained Erich Henry, director of conservation for the Soil Conservation District.
"You're going to get rid of a lot of privet," said board member Fred Goins, former principal at the elementary school.
"Yes, we are," Henry agreed at the school board meeting. In a phone interview the following day he said other species to be removed include trifoliate orange, which has large thorns, multiflora rose and Japanese honeysuckle.
Then more than 90 species of native and naturalized plants will be added, many with fine roots that will help stabilize the soil and stream bank. Silky dogwood, red mulberry trees, beautyberry, Cherokee sedge, cardinal flower and lizard's tail are some of the varieties in the plan.
"This could become its own arboretum over time," Henry said.
That project already has been bid, and Overhill Gardens of Vonore will do the work. However, he said, there will be some planting opportunities for students after the site is prepared.
CMS meadow walk
The other plan the school board approved was developed by Kyle DeCoursey, a University of Tennessee senior majoring in sustainable landscape design, who worked with Julie Konkel, watershed coordinator for the Soil Conservation District, and middle school staff.
That project will beautify the campus, encourage outdoor learning and promote biodiversity, DeCoursey explained to the school board.
It includes both a meadow walk and a rain garden in areas including the north end of the track and south end of the soccer field.
The meadow walk will include a gravel path through an area planted with tulip poplar — which DeCoursey noted is the state tree — red and white oak, grasses and wildflowers. The initial planting will take on a natural appearance in about five years and will require minimum maintenance, perhaps from a handful of volunteers in one afternoon, he said.
An area along the track that currently includes an 18-inch depression and large storm drain will be converted into a rain garden, with a raised pipe for drainage, which will allow water to collect and be filtered through the plants.
"All of the plants in this area can withstand drought, but they also can withstand a huge gully washer," he said. River cane, river oats and swamp milkweed are among the plants to be included in that area.
The budget has not been set yet for the work at the middle school, but it will be covered by grant funding, also, according to the Soil Conservation District. DeCoursey said work at the middle school could happen as soon as spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.