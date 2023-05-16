Carpenters Middle School’s efforts to be welcoming and supportive for military-connected students and their families were recognized Monday, May 15, with the Tennessee Purple Star School Award.
CMS is among 17 schools across the state earning the designation for the first time this year and 10 renewing their status. Carpenters Elementary is the only other school in the county to earn the Purple Star School Award since the program began in 2020. CES was honored in 2021, and schools must file a renewal application to keep their status after two years.
The recognition program is a partnership between the Tennessee State Board of Education and the Tennessee Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission. To earn the status schools must have a designated point of contact for military families who receives training, make resources easily accessible and hold events such as a Veterans Day program.
At CMS counselor Kelli Nehf is taking the lead on the program. She understands some of the challenges for families firsthand, since her husband served in the Tennessee Air National Guard for 11 years.
Already CMS has about a dozen students with family military connections among a total enrollment of about 550. Starting in the 2023-24 school year Nehf wants to recruit a student-led group to ensure children from military families are welcomed into the school community when they arrive and can access opportunities in areas such as sports and clubs.
She plans to invite not only the students who have a connection of their own, but their friends as well to serve as allies. “We really want to make sure that all students feel supported,” Nehf said.
Nehf already has compiled information for families such as the school’s bell schedule and “anything they might need up front.” She also can point them to additional resources for military families, such as free access to Tutor.com. The website, funded by the U.S. Department of Defense and Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, offers online tutoring and homework help 24/7.
CMS already has tapped its own staff for ways to support military families. Seventh grade math teacher Halle Timpson is an Air Force veteran, and the father of sixth grade English language arts teacher Micheala Buchanan has spoken at the school’s Veterans Day program.
During a ceremony Monday, May 15, CMS received a banner showing its designation as a Purple Star Star Award School from Deb Munis, Tennessee military family education liaison. Principal Jordan Ridenour said he learned from her that a military family may move six to nine times over the course of a career, and families look for schools that will support them.
Carpenters wants to be that supportive community for schoolchildren and their families at every grade.
