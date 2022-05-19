Carpenters Middle School’s principals since it opened in 2001 have been, from left, retiring Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt, current Principal Jon Young and retired BCS Assistant Director Mike Crabtree. CMS this week named two of its annual awards given to eighth graders for Britt and Crabtree.
Carpenters Middle School honored a couple of its “founding fathers” this week by renaming annual honors the Rob Britt START Challenge Award and the Mike Crabtree Leadership Award.
During the eight grade awards night Tuesday, May 17, CMS presented the recognition named for retiring Blount County Schools Director Britt to Jonathan Chitwood and Sara Beth Gregory and the award for academic and athletic leadership, named for retired Assistant Director Crabtree, to Lucas Myers and Ariel-Layne Kirksey.
Britt and Crabtree opened CMS as principal and assistant principal in 2001, and Crabtree became the second CMS principal. Current Principal Jon Young says following in their footsteps is like following legendary Lady Vols Coach Pat Summit. He recalls talking to them about his becoming interim principal in 2015 like talking to the parents of his future wife and trying to assure them he would be a good caretaker.
“Mr. Britt and Mr. Crabtree always have been a really important part of us here at Carpenters Middle,” Young said. They were assistant principals at William Blount High School when Young was a student there, and he student taught at CMS. By naming the awards for them, he said, “Their legacy will live on every year.”
Each morning’s announcements include two recitations that go back to the opening of CMS. The START Challenge says: “Today, I challenge myself to: Strive for excellence, Touch lives through service, Act with integrity and self control, Respect others and myself, Take responsibility for my decisions and actions.” The Rob Britt START Challenge award winners represent those characteristics.
The CMS motto says: “We don’t expect students to be perfect; we expect them to be excellent. Excellence is determined by each individual’s personal best. When you perform your best, your best keeps getting better and better resulting in excellence. You can and you will be successful if you choose to be.”
“Everything we stand for, their fingerprints are all over it,” Young said of Britt and Crabtree.
While Britt is retiring next month after serving as BCS director since 2009, and Crabtree left CMS in 2015 to serve as assistant director five years before his retirement, Young said several people attending this week’s awards presentations remember Britt dressing as Capt. TCAP and Crabtree’s “Master Chief” character at CMS assemblies.
