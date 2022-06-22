Following a plea agreement, the legal case of a man who admitted to multiple bank robberies is being transferred from a federal court in West Virginia to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Along with his sister, Loretta Johnson — a Maryville resident — Charles Lee Pingley of North Carolina was indicted in 2021, on charges related to a string of bank robberies.
The robberies Pingley has been charged with in recent years took place in North Carolina, West Virginia and Tennessee.
A federal grand jury in Tennessee indicted him Feb. 17, 2021, on charges of conspiracy to commit bank robbery and bank robbery. Those charges stem from a Nov. 5, 2020, incident in Lenoir City and a Nov. 28, 2020 incident in Vonore. A grand jury argued that Pingley and Johnson stole $9,000 from Foothills Federal Credit Union in Lenoir City and $22,000 from Simmons Bank in Vonore.
A registered sex offender, Pingley was most recently taken into custody in Tennessee, where he is being held.
Investigation of the Tennessee robberies pulled in agencies including the FBI, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Lenoir City Police Department and Vonore Police Department, among others.
A federal grand jury in northern West Virginia also indicted Pingley on Oct. 19, 2021, in connection with two other 2020 bank robberies. The first incident occurred Feb. 8, 2020, while the second robbery was reported six months later.
Per the text of the West Virginia indictments, Pingley walked into Citizens Bank of West Virginia Feb. 8, 2020, while displaying “an object in his waistband that appeared to be a firearm” and forced bank tellers to give him $30,216.05. Additionally, Pingley has admitted to forcing tellers at a Citizens Bank of West Virginia into giving him $25,668 Aug. 6 of that year.
Chief Judge of the Northern District of West Virginia Thomas Kleeh approved the order to transfer that district’s case against Pingley to Tennessee June 15.
