Casey Cutter, principal at Knox County's Mount Olive Elementary, will be the new principal at Sam Houston Elementary School.
Cutter succeeds Heather Hilton, who will become the first female principal of Maryville High School following this year's retirement of Greg Roach.
Cutter earned his bachelor’s in business degree at the University of Colorado at Boulder, his master’s degree in education from Regis University and a doctorate in education from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
He also is a graduate of UT's Leadership Academy.
Cutter has been in education since 2007 and with Knox County Schools for the past decade.
As a classroom teacher, he served primarily in the third and fourth grades, and was an assistant principal at two schools before becoming principal at Mount Olive in 2017.
Upon accepting the position, Cutter said, "I’ve always admired Maryville’s commitment to excellence, incredible community support, and deep love for students."
Cutter and his wife, Laura, live in Knoxville with their three sons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.