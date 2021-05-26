Public Lands Alliance awarded Great Smoky Mountains National Park Superintendent Cassius Cash an "Agency Leadership Award" at this week's 2021 Public Lands Alliance Partnership Awards, according to a news release.
Officials presented the award during a virtual celebration Monday.
“Superintendent Cash is changing the park’s culture by tackling important issues and having difficult conversations,” Smokies Education Branch Coordinator Susan Sachs said in the release.
“Cash pays attention to the concerns partners express, then works for all involved to have a shared understanding of those concerns, examine the stakes and arrive at solutions by consensus,” Great Smoky Mountains Association CEO Laurel Rematore said. “Consensus-building takes a lot of time, trust and work to achieve, but Cash does not settle for anything less.”
Through its Partnership Awards, PLA recognizes excellence in public lands partnerships, innovative solutions to challenges and outstanding programs that enhance visitor experience.
