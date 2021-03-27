Rockford-based Remote Area Medical (RAM) calls Blount County home, but in August once again will call it host.
The international pop-up health care clinic organization will be in Maryville Aug. 14-15 at Everett Recreation Center to provide free dental, vision, addiction-recovery and other health care services to Blount Countians.
The last time Blount hosted RAM was April 2017 when it served 624 at Heritage High School, according to reporting from The Daily Times. That year, Chilhowhee Baptist Association sponsored the event.
This year, Leadership Blount’s Class of 2020 played that part for the 2021 clinic, acting as what RAM calls the “community host group.”
A six-person cohort of alumni — including Jan McCoy, Don Stallions, Mark Moses, Jeanette Beaverson, Brad Butler and Jessica Hahn — was the catalyst for the effort that brought the clinic from vision to reality.
McCoy, an outspoken recovery advocate locally, said the idea started when she was approached by Keith Brock and Ron Brewer, both mentors with Blount Veterans Treatment Court. They suggested bringing the clinic back, but with an addiction-recovery element.
It was perfect, McCoy explained, because that’s exactly what the cohort wanted to focus on when they convened for the first time in 2019, specifically the opioid epidemic’s impact on Blount.
“Once we got together we said, ‘Well why is this important to all of you?’” McCoy remembered.
Coincidentally, many in the group were touched in some way — in some cases very personally like McCoy, who lost her son to an overdose — by the opioid epidemic.
It was an almost providential melding of minds, as McCoy explained it. “I still get goosebumps when I think about it,” she said.
In early 2020, the cohort brought the clinic idea to Leadership Blount Executive Director Pete Carter and others. Soon, the plan to invite RAM and add addiction-recovery services to the two-day event was a go.
Though it often takes more than a year of planning for a locale to host one of RAM’s clinics, this latest event might have happened sooner, were it not for COVID-19 delays.
But on Friday, efforts to solidify details for August were successful as the Leadership Blount cohort and RAM leaders met via Zoom.
Though specifics about the event are still evolving, the group is ready to start raising funds, looking for volunteers and getting the word out.
“This is going to be a great event for all of Blount County,” Carter said Friday, praising the six-person cohort. “Especially for those who have no access or limited access to health care. RAM is such a great group of folks to partner with.”
There’s no telling how many people may show up at the clinic in August, but RAM leadership is always on the hunt for clinic volunteers.
“More dental and vision professionals who sign up to help their neighbors (means) more care can be provided,” RAM Communications Manager Mindy Cooper said. “Volunteers make RAM possible.”
The clinic will need local dental and vision professionals to sign up in the coming months, Cooper emphasized.
During Friday’s Leadership Blount meeting, Stallions noted the legacy of RAM’s first “volunteer,” Stan Brock, the organization’s late founder and a larger-than-life philanthropist whose dedication to service is reflected in every clinic.
“What he gave up, the dedication he had, amazed me,” Stallions said, noting it reminded him of a quote from the book “Love Does” by Bob Goff and Donald Miller.
“Love is never stationary. In the end, love doesn’t just keep thinking about it or keep planning for it. Simply put: Love does,” he read, adding, “These clinics are ‘love doing.’”
For more information about the event or to sign up as a volunteer, visit ramusa.org/event/maryville-tn. For more about Leadership Blount, visit leadershipblount.com.
