Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Joy Paine has been promoted to Assistant Vice President of CBBC Bank.
Molly Miser has been promoted to Assistant Vice President of CBBC Bank.
CBBC Bank's Board of Directors approved the promotion of two employees at a recent board meeting — Joy Paine and Molly Miser to assistant vice presidents.
A release from CBBC states CEO Mike Baker and President Mike Hearon recommended the promotions based on work ethic, leadership and dedication to the bank and local communities it serves.
A Maryville resident, Paine has been with CBBC since 1996 and was serving as the operations manager and a loan officer at the Midland Branch.
She has volunteered as an advisory board member with Second Harvest Food Bank. She also volunteered as a member of Alcoa Kiwanis and with RIO Helping Hands.
A Friendsville resident, Miser has been with CBBC since 2013. At the Topside branch, she was serving as the branch manager and business development officer.
She volunteers with Alzheimer’s Tennessee as captain of CBBC’s team. And she has volunteered with Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity and RIO Helping Hands.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have Breaking News delivered immediately to your inbox. Don't miss the next big story.
Receive a free weekly newsletter with money advice from Nerdwallet and Dave Ramsey, plus market reports and Blount business news. Register now for FREE.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.