The man federal prosecutors say held employees at gunpoint while robbing CBBC Bank on Topside road has been indicted by a federal grand jury. Jurors said Richard Desmond Hines, 37, is guilty of bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Hines pleaded not guilty to both charges before a federal judge in Knoxville Thursday, Feb. 2. He is being represented by federal defense attorney Jonathan Moffatt. The federal prosecution was led by Alan Kirk from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.
Federal law enforcement say Hines entered CBBC Bank, 2041 Topside Road, Louisville, Jan. 24 and brandished a revolver at a manager, forcing them to put stacks of cash into a bank-branded grocery bag before fleeing on a motorcycle. Hines then allegedly crashed his motorcycle while attempting to pass another driver and fled on foot before being arrested by U.S. Marshals.
An affidavit from FBI agents filed the day after says investigators found cash from the bank and a revolver without any markings at the scene of the crash. They also said Hines matched the description of the bank robber.
Hines, who is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility, originally appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Knoxville Jan. 25. His hearing Thursday was a continuation of that arraignment.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Jill E. McCook asked Hines, who was wearing a neck brace after he was transported to the hospital following his arrest, if he had any difficulty reading or understanding the charges against him. Hines said he had been struggling to read due to a head injury from “the motorcycle accident,” but Moffatt said he had no concerns about his clarity of understanding.
Hines told the court he could not remember his first meeting with Moffatt.
Under federal law, bank robbery can carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison along with a fine of up to $250,000. The penalty for possession/use/brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime varies from five years to life in prison depending on the nature of the incident.
Hines waived his right to a detention hearing Thursday, meaning he will remain in custody. He still has the right to a detention hearing in the future if he should desire to be released.
His trial is set for April 11 before the Honorable Judge Katherine Crytzer in Knoxville.
