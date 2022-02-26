President and CEO of CBBC Bank Mike Baker recommended three CBBC employees — Susan Zerambo, Meagan Byrd and Sean Garrett — for promotions, which were approved during a recent meeting of the bank’s board of directors.
A CBBC employee for nearly 20 years, Maryville resident Susan Zerambo will step into the role of the bank’s senior vice president. She takes up the position after having served most recently as CBBC’s payroll manager and human resources director.
Meagan Byrd will become the bank’s assistant vice president. Byrd began working for CBBC over a decade ago, in Nov. 2010. She has worked as an executive assistant to CBBC’s president and as the bank’s social media manager and events coordinator. Outside of her work, she is an involved member of Tarklin Valley Baptist Church, where she currently serves as treasurer.
Sean Garrett, a 14-year employee of the bank, will take up a new position as a banking officer with CBBC.
Garrett has worked as CBBC’s Bank Secrecy Act administrator and fraud analyst. He serves on the First Baptist Maryville Administrative Counsel and on the committee of the Alzheimer’s Tennessee Walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.