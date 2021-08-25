After being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Sertoma’s Celebrate Sound Walk will return to Knoxville next month. The event will help raise funds for three local organizations, including two in Blount County.
The Celebrate Sound Walk is a one-mile trek meant to raise awareness about noise-induced hearing loss. It will also feature games, kids’ activities, refreshments, door prizes, and several educational opportunities and vendors dedicated to hearing health.
Sixty percent of the proceeds from this year’s walk will be split between the University of Tennessee Speech and Audiology in Knoxville, Friends of Tennessee’s Babies with Special Needs and Hearing Foundation of East Tennessee, both in Maryville.
The Celebrate Sound Walk will take place at the UT Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 2 -5 p.m. People can register to walk individually, create a walk team, or donate to the cause online by visiting p2p.onecause.com.
