“County’s newest gem goes on display today.”
This was the headline of the May 22, 2002, Daily Times story announcing the opening of Blount County’s new public library facility at 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville, a $14 million, 64,000-square foot building celebrated with tours, music and refreshments.
On Saturday, May 21, the library will be the location of another celebration, this one in observance of the building’s 20th anniversary of providing services to the community. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors are invited to tour the facility and enjoy music and refreshments as well as view displays showing events from the groundbreaking at the former site of Sky City, the three-day opening celebration in 2002 and photographs taken during library programs and events through the years.
Library Director Manny Leite, who officially started his tenure in January, said, “From 10 in the morning until noon, there’s going to be a meet and greet with me. I’m still new to the community, and we thought this would be a good time to let Blount County get to know me and I could get to know our citizens—to find out what they like about the library and also if there are services we could provide in the future.”
Music and more
Leite said, “At 2, that’s when our festivities will really ramp up. The Grace Notes Flute Ensemble will perform, and our Bookmark Café will be handing out cupcakes to anyone who would like to have a snack. Throughout the library, we are going to have memorabilia, photos and video of what’s transpired at this building for the last 20 years. We have a shovel that was at the groundbreaking ceremony here, so we have that preserved and it will be on display. We have pictures and plans of the building, and we have an old picture of Sky City that used to be here. What’s really neat is that we have pictures of the opening celebration, and that was a three-day ceremony. We had music, we had crafts, and there was even a cooking show here that day, too.”
The building itself is still as impressive as it was 20 years ago.
“This building is, I think, the jewel of this county,” the director said. “It’s such a unique structure that welcomes everybody. I know the citizens that come and use our building really appreciate that. They tell me how great this facility is, which is always nice to hear.”
Past meets present
Looking through all the memorabilia gives more perspective on how the library has evolved over the past 20 years. Leite mentioned the growth of technology and the number of programs hosted by the library and said, “It will continue to evolve over the next 20 years.”
He mentioned the library’s first director, Kathy Pagles, and her contributions to the library.
“She was instrumental in getting this building constructed,” he said. “I owe a lot, we all owe a lot, to Kathy and her efforts, because this building wouldn’t be here without her. As the director now, my vision is to move forward and grow the library with services and programs and technology, continuing to make this place comfortable and inviting.”
He encourages everyone to come to the celebration. “Maybe there are some residents who haven’t been to the library in quite some time so this is an opportunity for them to come, hear some wonderful music, see all the wonderful photos we have from all the past events, and maybe discover some new services that we have here,” he said. “We’re continuously growing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.