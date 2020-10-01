A proposed Verizon Wireless cell tower in Townsend has the go-ahead after it scored approval from the Blount County Board of Zoning Appeals, even though several area residents strongly disapproved at a meeting late Thursday.
The tower has been a matter of contention since early 2020 when residents came to the Townsend City Commission saying it would be an “eyesore” and a “scar” on the city’s idyllic viewshed.
Though the tower could affect Townsend residents, it would be located on Blount County land and Verizon had to request a special exception to build it on property at 7927 Carnes Road, currently zoned “Rural District.”
At the Thursday meeting, Carnes Road neighbors and other Townsend residents made their case public for a second time, as county wireless telecommunications facilities consultant Larry Perry declared in a report the tower was justified because it increased coverage “required under federal regulations.”
Andy Rotenstreich, a lawyer for Verizon, explained during the meeting the company wants to build on the land to meet increased customer demands for better service.
Legal representation for Verizon also met with residents in March, hearing out their request to move the tower somewhere less optically intrusive.
That’s what they asked for Thursday as well, with resident Chuck Brown giving an impassioned presentation on how building the tower would not only hurt the view but also damage property values.
Brown accused Verizon of not accurately representing local coverage in maps given to BZA members, calling its presentation “baloney” at one point.
“We should be more concerned with the citizens of this county than some big corporation,” he said, adding, “It’s not a possibility my property value will be hurt by this tower: It’s a fact.”
The telecommunications giant has promised to blend the structure in with the surrounding landscape by placing fake branches on it. It would be 164 feet tall including a lightning rod — lowered from a previously proposed 195 feet — and would support several carrier antennas, according do BZA documents.
Rotenstreich said other neighbors find this option — dubbed “monopine” — acceptable.
Perry’s report on the tower’s location concludes it would be legal to build following approval of the exception and would comply with state-level requirements.
His report also notes Verizon proved a “need” for the tower, given that signals in the area are “very low.” Verizon currently has nearly 30 sites throughout Blount, including more than 15 monopoles like the one planned for Townsend.
Though there is a tower near the peaceful side of the smokies already, Verizon has argued the need for more coverage for both residents and those traveling through town to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Mike Polak, who first brought the issue to Townsend commissioners in February, was present along with Knoxville-based lawyer Wayne Kline who said in March he represented Townsend residents concerned about the tower’s placement. Polak was one of the first residents to speak against the tower, but he was silent throughout Thursday’s meeting.
Polak and Kline walked out of the meeting together, but would not comment in-depth on what they would do in response to the BZA approval, if anything. “We’re going to be quiet,” Kline said. “We’re going to watch and see what happens.”
Rotenstreich said Verizon could agree to begin construction on the tower within 15 months.
