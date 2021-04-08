Maryville High School’s Skeeter Shields stadium could have one light pole twice as high as the others, under a proposal to place a cellphone tower on the campus.
Memphis-based Tower Ventures wants to replace one of the current 60-foot light poles at the stadium with a 120- to 140-foot tower, with additional equipment located below the bleachers. The only lights on the tower would be the ones for the stadium, representatives for the company told the Maryville Board of Education during a work session Wednesday, April 7.
For each carrier that uses the tower, the school district would receive a one-time payment of $25,000 plus monthly rent of $1,250, and it could have up to four carriers. Rent would increase 15% every five years, and at least one national carrier already has expressed interest in the site.
School officials are well aware of the poor cellphone coverage in the area.
Reception varies across Maryville High School but on the first floor is “horrific,” Principal Heather Hilton told the board.
Board member Julie Elder said high school teachers have told her they have missed calls from other schools about their children being sick because their cellphones didn’t have a signal.
District Director Mike Winstead asked the company representatives to address potential safety concerns about the equipment.
“There has been no credible evidence anywhere in the history of the wireless business, even going back to TV signals through the ‘40s, that anybody has ever gotten sick or any disease from wireless signals,” said Lou Katzerman, a Tower Ventures consultant.
“The FDA and the FCC recently came out with a statement that said that 5G was safe; there was a lot of internet fodder about that. The bottom line is, there has never been a case of anybody getting sick from a wireless facility,” he said, referring to statements from the American Cancer Society, World Health Organization, Food and Drug Administration and Federal Communications Commission.
Board member Bethany Pope asked, “Will I be able to see it from my front porch?” Several people at the meeting responded, “Yes.”
The earliest the proposal might come before the school board for action is its May 10 meeting. The project still would require other approvals, including zoning and historic preservation reviews, so the process could take a year or more.
