The U.S. Census Bureau is stepping up efforts to recruit workers for the 2020 census.
Tuesday morning Blount County census officials gathered at the Tennessee Career Center in Alcoa to field questions and hand out information about being a census worker.
Blount County only has about 60% of the workers needed to carry out census business this spring and summer, Census Bureau Tennessee Media Specialist June Iljana said.
The bureau currently is looking for people to serve as census takers, who interview households; field supervisors, who monitor census takers; and recruiting assistants, who give presentations and meet with community leaders.
Hours for field positions are flexible, but applicants who are able to work more hours are more likely to be hired. Most positions are anticipated to last eight weeks.
The current pay rate for census workers in Blount County is $18.50 with 58 cents per mile in travel reimbursement. All positions include paid training.
The pay rate increased last month as a result of bureau officials looking to make census jobs more competitive in the current job market, according to a December Census Bureau press release.
Even with the pay increase, Blount County is still lacking a significant number of workers.
Surrounding counties are experiencing the same struggle. Nearly 4,500 workers were still needed in Knox County as of last week, according to a Jan. 20 Census release.
The need for more workers was a key message at the Knoxville Area Census Office kickoff event Monday.
The Knoxville Area Census Office is the hub of all things census for East Tennessee. More than 23 counties report to this office, which has a parent regional office in Philadelphia.
Monday’s kickoff started with a public service announcement from Gov. Bill Lee and first lady Maria Lee discussing the importance of an accurate population count in Tennessee.
“(The census) is critical in making sure that every Tennessean is accurately represented in the nation’s capital and that our hard-earned taxpayer dollars come right back into our Tennessee communities,” Lee said in the recorded message.
For every Blount Countian not counted in the 2020 census, an estimated $1,420 in state and federal funding was lost until the next 10-year headcount, the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service Institute for Public Service reported.
In the 2010 census, an estimated 21% of Blount Countians weren’t counted.
Michelle Archer, assistant regional census manager at the Philadelphia Regional Census Center, traveled to Knoxville for the event.
“I’ve found that the people (in Tennessee) are truly warming, welcoming and engaged in service to one another,” she said.
Archer told attendees that the 2020 census is expected to look different than censuses in the past. This census will be the first in which people can fill out the census questions online.
“Our hope and expectation is that providing a simple way to respond online will drive more people to respond to the census quickly,” Archer said. “It will also reduce the cost of conducting the census.”
The 2020 head count will be the first time that census workers are provided a mobile device for data collection. This will enable workers to submit electronic data from the field rather than taking paper documents to a central office and inputting the information there, she said.
The bureau last summer also began using satellite imagery to identify changes in areas such as new housing developments in different areas.
“All this automation allows us to devote more resources to working within our communities,” Archer said. “But first, we need enough people willing and able to support this effort as census takers.”
Reaching the goal of 58,000 census worker applications statewide has been a challenge, she said.
“We are doubling down our recruitment efforts and expect to have a full team in place in time for the actual count,” she said. “At the same time, we are working diligently in your counties and cities to educate people about why they should respond to the census.”
City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon shared personal testimony about her passion for the census at Monday’s event. Kincannon’s father worked for the Census Bureau for more than 40 years.
“(The census) is for measuring who we are, where we live and how to best serve us as people who run hospitals, governments, schools,” she said.
The census application process is all online at www.2020Census.gov/jobs. It should take about 30 minutes and includes assessment questions about education, work and other experience.
