The 28.6% of Blount County residents who have not completed their 2020 census forms will have five additional days to do so following U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross’ announcement on Monday that census-taking would continue until Oct. 5.
The stop date had been Sept. 30.
“The Secretary of Commerce has announced a target date of October 5, 2020 to conclude 2020 Census self-response and field data collection operations,” the U.S. Census Bureau website states.
The commerce secretary’s announcement comes on the heels of U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh’s Sept. 24 ruling that called for the deadline to be extended through the end of October, citing a fear of inaccuracy if census-taking was rushed.
The census originally was slated to end July 31, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bureau extended the end date through October.
The bureau quickly realized that the end of October would not give officials enough time to compile and relay the data to the federal government, so they moved the census-taking end date to Sept. 30 to give them another month of compilation time.
Now it has been moved once more, allowing Blount Countians who haven’t responded to have five more days to do so.
Those who respond or have responded will be eligible for a $10 Kroger gift card from the Blount County Mayor’s Office. Gift cards can be picked up at the Blount County Public Library.
“Thank you for all you’ve done throughout this process to ensure that Blount County is counted as accurately as possible so that we can receive as much Federal funding as possible for local programs,” The mayor’s office posted on Facebook. “We are so proud of all the work that our community has put into helping others learn about and respond to the 2020 Census!”
About 98.7% of Tennessee and 71% of Blount County had been counted as of Sept. 29.
