With only weeks left before the U.S. Census Bureau wraps up its population count on Sept. 30, some parts of Blount County have only a 33% response rate.
Overall, 70.6% of Blount County residents had responded to the census as of Thursday, Sept. 3, U.S. Census Bureau Media Specialist June Iljana said.
But that number, as well as the 33% response rate in some parts of the county, applies only to people who have done a self-response — by phone, mail or online — and does not account for those counted in-person by a census worker.
If in-person counting was added to that percentage, Iljana said, it probably would be higher.
Data including both in-person counting and self-responses is not available by county, Iljana said. Complete data only is available on the state level, and Tennessee is clocking in as being 85% counted.
“Tracking response rates by county has become challenging now that we are doing non-response follow-up,” Iljana said.
The Blount County Mayor’s Office has been tracking the census in Blount County for months — making frequent Facebook posts to remind the public to participate.
“I’m glad to finally see our response rate increase beyond the 70% mark,” Mayor Ed Mitchell said. “Blount County is one of the top responders in the state, but we still have more to count. COVID-19 has brought many challenges to our community, but I remain hopeful that we will get through this together. Blount County is resilient and helps each other.”
The Mayor’s Office received a $10,000 state grant for census promotion. BCMO Executive Assistant Amy Cowden said the county initially intended to spend the grant funds on in-person promotion events, but because of COVID-19 had to change things up.
“We were still able to use those funds in a variety of ways: billboards, Daily Times ads, census reusable bags that we distributed through the Downtown Farmers Market, Meals On Wheels, and the new Community Market at the Library, and more,” Cowden emailed.
Working with nonprofits such as Family Promise and the Office on Aging, the Mayor’s Office distributed flyers and gave out $10 gift cards for groceries or gas as an incentive to complete the census.
“With State approval, we were able to get creative with the gift card idea,” Cowden wrote.
Added Mitchell: “I ask all County residents to complete the Census before September 30. Either directly or indirectly, getting the best Census count for Blount County will impact all residents for the next 10 years.”
Census workers now are going door-to-door after having to take a brief break from mid-March to the beginning of August because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were still working,” Iljana said. “We just couldn’t visit residences.”
