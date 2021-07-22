After about five years of considering different locations, a cellphone tower set to be built in central Maryville has the approval needed to move forward.
Tower Ventures got a special use permit to build a 120-foot “mono pine” cellphone pole at 821 W. Broadway Ave. — Lamon & McDaniel Builders — during the Maryville Board of Zoning Appeals’ July meeting.
With “artificial vegetation to appear like a tree,” the pole is supposed to look like a mock pine tree and can support up to four cellular network carriers.
Verizon is the cellular company name attached to the project.
According to extensive documentation on the proposed tower, planning staff and city consultants agreed there was a need for the tower at this location.
“There is a concerning lack of cellular coverage in this very busy area,” Tower Ventures employees explained in application documents, adding the benefits of enhanced local services to the high school — only about 200 feet away — police and fire services.
Before it scored a special use permit, the tower proposal had its share of hurdles to overcome.
It’s been under consideration since 2016, when Tower Ventures’ senior site acquisition and zoning manager Lou Katzerman first began to put out feelers for the project.
At that point, Tower Ventures was considering building on the steeple at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway Ave., and later a vacant lot on church property.
In fall 2018, the project was first pitched for Maryville High School property.
“The level of interest was very low,” planning documents said.
In 2019, Katzerman and city of Maryville telecom consultant Chuck Burton took the tower idea to 821 W. Broadway Ave., but ran into State Historic Preservation Offices regulation delays that could have set the approval back 30 months.
They tried other locations as well but hit roadblocks until, in 2021, they came back to Maryville Schools. But schools board members after some discussion requested the firm explore other options first.
Then Katzerman settled on the Lamon Builder’s site once again.
Now that it has BZA approval for a special use, the tower doesn’t have to score any other board approval, according to Maryville City Planner Jordan Clark.
Proponents do, however, have to go through a standard site and building plan process, Clark said, but that’s all internal staff work.
Clark said Tower Ventures hasn’t given the city a timeline on the project yet.
Katzerman did not respond to multiple phone calls.
Engineers consulting on the project noted there should be no concern about “tower failure,” and that the pole will be able to withstand very high wind speeds.
If it is built, it will be close to several buildings in an area surrounded by trees.
Tower Ventures owns or manages more than 450 tower sites across the U.S., but this would be its first in Maryville and Blount County.
It’s been in business for more than 40 years and documents state it’s the 14th largest cell tower company in the U.S.
Often when cell companies build on private property, they lease that property from the owner, which will be the case for this pine-tree-styled pole, set to exponentially increase cell coverage in the urban Maryville sector.
