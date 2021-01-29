United Way is in Jennifer Wackerhagen’s blood.
While growing up, the longtime CEO/President of United Way of Blount County, watched her father, Joe Ingram, volunteer with the organization.
“Hopefully I’m making him proud of the work that I’m doing,” she said of her late father. “I want to continue that legacy that he left of being very generous and being very involved in the community and wanting to continue to make Blount County a better place.”
So when the UWBC opportunity arose for Wackerhagen, only a few years out of the University of Tennessee, she jumped at it.
On Friday, Jan. 29, she celebrated her 20th anniversary with the nonprofit.
“I have seen a lot of changes,” Wackerhagen said. “United Way has evolved with the changes in the community, always trying to be relevant in making sure that the way that we’re operating is in line with how our community is growing.”
Wackerhagen climbed UWBC’s ranks through the years. Serving first as the communications and marketing director, she was promoted to vice president of resource development in 2006. In 2013, she secured her spot as CEO and president.
United Way staff members, many of whom have worked with her for 10 or more years, credit Wackerhagen for the organization’s success.
“She has worked with hundreds of volunteers over the last 20 years, and I think her personality and work ethic is what keeps them coming back,” UWBC Finance and Administration Manager Alyssa Ikner said. “It’s a primary reason our United Way has remained so strong and consistent in our recent history.”
United Way of Blount County raises funds for the county’s nonprofit partners, which take on a myriad of tasks to ensure the health and well-being of Blount County’s most vulnerable populations.
Wackerhagen, through her many roles, has worked with all of the nonprofits and provided guidance and leadership wherever it has been asked.
“ … (S)he has always been there to advocate for me and Good Neighbors, willing to share her advice and guidance no matter how big or small the issue at hand,” Good Neighbors of Blount County Executive Director Lisa Blackwood said. “We have laughed together and cried together as life happened around us and to us.”
New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Tabitha Damron has a similar relationship with Wackerhagen.
Damron said once when she was going through a difficult time, Wackerhagen wrote her a personal note that she was thinking of her.
“I have always known that Jennifer was there for New Hope, but that showed that she cared about me on a personal level,” Damron said. “She is a living example of how we should treat one another, and I feel truly honored to know and work with her.”
Not only has Wackerhagen been a supportive friend or shoulder to cry on, many nonprofit leaders say she is always willing to get her hands dirty if the situation calls for it.
“One memory I have of Jennifer is when she, along with numerous other volunteers, helped build a playground at the club,” said Jeff Money, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Blount County. “I have never seen as much rain as we had that day. Yet, Jennifer was hands on, helping out with a smile on her face.”
Money added that if he had to select one person who cares the most about the community, he would “without hesitation” pick Wackerhagen.
At United Way of Blount County’s annual meeting on Jan. 22, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell declared Jan. 29, 2021, “Jennifer Wackerhagen Day.”
“You come by it honest,” Mitchell said to Wackerhagen. “Your family has always been such a valuable part of what we are here in Blount County and why we are Blount County, and you continue it every day.”
Over the course of her United Way career, Wackerhagen has assisted or led the UWBC team and its nonprofit partners through tumultuous times. One that she said sticks out is the 2008 fundraising campaign.
“We had a very hefty goal coming off just a stellar year from the year before, and then September gets here, and right when the campaign has started, we go through a major recession,” Wackerhagen said. “That was a tough year, but probably equally tough if not tougher was this year 2020 with COVID.”
It’s been her leadership during the pandemic that has sparked especially deep gratitude in those around her.
“And in her 20th year here at United Way of Blount County, she has led us through the obstacles that 2020 has presented — never compromising her grace, values or the well-being of this community,” UWBC Communications Manager Julie Stansberry said.
Stansberry, who has the job that started Wackerhagen’s career at United Way, said she’s been “sincerely amazed at (Wackerhagen’s) compassion and leadership.”
UWBC Vice President Wendy Wand had similar things to say about her boss, calling Wackerhagen someone she admires and aspires to emulate.
“The joyful, kind Jennifer we all see out in the world is truly who she is as a person. I could think of no one better to lead United Way than her,” Wand said.
Wackerhagen returns the sentiments to her staff.
“I’m surrounded by a staff that is just phenomenal,” she said. “They make me a better person every day. We’ve still got more work to do, so I’m not planning on going anywhere any time soon.”
Loving Blount County is natural for the Alcoa High School graduate who married her high school sweetheart and has a 16-year-old daughter who attends Maryville High School. Loving United Way of Blount County, though, was ingrained — taught to her by one of her favorite people.
And the organization remains a link between herself and her late father.
“Without a doubt her dad would be beyond proud not just of her accomplishments but her entire lifestyle and compassion,” Good Neighbors’ Blackwood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.