Speakers at the Honoring Our Veterans ceremony in Townsend on Saturday portrayed one common theme to attendees: Community togetherness is the best service offered to veterans.
Marilyn Childress, from Veterans Heritage Site Foundation who hosted the event, started the idea of the ceremony two years ago by asking one man, Joe Emert, a question. On Saturday at the Heritage Center, Childress, other veterans and volunteers experienced the payoff of research and off-trail hiking to find forgotten graves of veterans buried in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
“Some of these hikes, you have to go across the Fontana Lake, and then hike another 7 and a half miles one way...” Childress said.
A day to remember gravesites of soldiers dating back to the Revolutionary War, the ceremony on Saturday centered on veterans of the “forgotten war” — Korea, honored the family of a Korean War veteran whose body was never returned home, acknowledged three female veterans and pinned Vietnam veterans commemorating the return home from deployment decades ago.
The American Legion Post 104 presented a flag to the family who couldn’t mourn over the Korean War soldier’s body. Before presentation, the flag was unraveled and symbolically folded 13 times as Commandant Tom Baxter read the meaning of each fold.
“The Korean War has been called many things since the ’50s: the Korean conflict, UN peacekeeping mission,” Baxter said. “To our military personnel who were there being shot at, being wounded and dying for our country, it was war.”
Handmade, personalized Quilts of Valor were wrapped around the shoulders of three women who served in the Navy, including Childress. And before the American Legion Post 104 sent veterans and other attendees home with a gun salute, four Vietnam veterans were pinned in honor of 50 years home.
All honorees had one trait in common: the Great Smoky Mountains are home. For some, like Childress, their ancestors settled the land then sold it for preservation.
“We gave our land to the country,” Childress said. “Not only did we give our service to our country, but we gave our land to the country.”
WVLT anchor Amanda Hara was the master of ceremonies. When Childress and others were hiking through the GSMNP looking for grave sites, Hara reported on the group’s volunteer work.
Hara said she asked Childress one day why Childress and others spend so much time uncovering the forgotten graves and documenting them.
“And she told me, ‘a soldier dies twice,’” Hara said. “’Once when they physically die and then again when they’re forgotten.’”
Townsend City Manager Danny Williamson proclaimed, in the words of Mayor Michael Talley, June 11, 2022 as Honoring Our Great Smoky Mountain’s Veterans Day.
Williamson kicked off the proclamation with a quote from Charlie Daniels. He said he used the same quote during his speech when US Highway 321 was proclaimed by Townsend as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway: “’Ain’t it great to be alive and in Tennessee?’”
Other event speakers included former secretary of Veterans Affairs Peter O’Rourke, GSMNP Cades Cove Resource Education Ranger Jeanine Ferrence, Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution Chaplin Nannette Fee and representative from Knoxville Area Korean American Association Danny Chung.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.