In an upset that has provoked commentary from various Blount County elected officials, Bryan Richey, a Maryville real estate agent, defeated incumbent Representative Bob Ramsey in a bid for Tennessee State House District 20. Of 5,863 votes, 3,802 went to Richey. Ramsey collected 2,061. The house district covers parts of Blount County including Maryville, Alcoa, Louisville and Friendsville.
Ramsey assumed the office in 2009 following a long career as a dentist. Richey previously ran against Ramsey in 2020, without success.
In a phone conversation with The Daily Times, Ramsey acknowledged, “I did the best I could. It’s not my seat. It belongs to the voters.”
Richey said of the race that “it’s been a long three months. We talked to over 5,000 people. Bob did a great job representing Blount County for a long period of time, but I think people were looking for a change.”
“We had an amazing team,” he added. Richey will not face Democratic opposition in the November elections.
Returned to office during the same set of elections that will elevate Richey to the state house, multiple Blount County elected officials told The Daily Times that they were displeased with Ramsey’s ouster. Blount County Commissioner Tom Stinnett said in a phone interview that it was “sort of disappointing that we allowed money from outside to come in” to the race for the seat.
Similarly, though he celebrated his own victory and noted that he planned on serving out his term on the county board of commissioners, Commissioner Nick Bright said in a statement sent to The Daily Times that he “can’t in good conscience sit on the sidelines and not carry that momentum to the state House of Representatives. I would suggest that Mr Richey not get comfortable with his well-deserved win.”
