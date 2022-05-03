Two current members of the Blount County Board of Education lost their bids to continue serving after the primary election Tuesday.
Challenger Brian King won the Republican primary for the District 1 seat with 785 votes. No Democrat had filed to run in the primary for that seat. The Daily Times was unable before press time to reach King, a graduate of Blount County Schools and small business owner.
Debbie Sudhoff, who has served two terms on the school board, came in second with 424 votes, and Steven Phipps came in third, with 231.
“I’ve enjoyed the past eight years and learned a lot,” said Sudhoff. “I will continue to serve privately.”
“I will wish Mr. King the best,” she said.
In District 3 Joe Lindsey narrowly defeated incumbent Diane Bain, 402-378.
Bain was a BCS teacher for 42 years before retiring in 2017, and she was elected to the school board in 2018.
“I just felt like there needed to be a change,” said Lindsey, who has children at Rockford Elementary and Eagleton College and Career Academy.
“I’m just a simple country boy looking out for the kids,” he said.
Lindsey will face Democrat Stanley Ish Young Sr. in the Aug. 4 general election. Young, who received 127 votes in the primary, works for the state Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities as a person-centered facilitator.
In the other two Blount school board races the candidates were unopposed in the primary.
With board member Scott Helton not seeking re-election, Republican Erica Moore will face Democrat Brandon Everhart for the District 5 seat in August.
Moore, an administrative assistant for a local youth ministry, received 1,090 votes in the GOP primary. ‘’I feel like the community has spoken,” she said.
“I think the parents are ready to have transparency in schools,” said Moore, who said she wants to restore teacher and parent relationships and build community partnerships.
Moore and her husband have three children in their blended family, and one attends Mary Blount Elementary and another Alcoa High School. She moved to Blount County from Kansas City, Missouri, less than a year ago. Moore said she has been a substitute teacher in K-12 schools in other states and at the community college level.
Democrat Everhart, a Realtor, serves as chairman of the Blount County Education Foundation. He received 191 votes in the primary.
In District 7, incumbent Fred Goins, a Republican, will face Democrat Carole Jewett in August.
Goins, in his second term on the board, is a retired BCS teacher and principal. Jewett is a veteran who has taught nursing in universities and has graduate education in psychology/mental health nursing, childhood development and special education.
In their primaries Goins received 925 votes and Jewett 109.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.