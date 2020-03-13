A panel of leaders from Blount and Knox counties dealt with some of the most pressing questions on the minds of Blount County communities Friday in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a meeting geared toward businesses, panelists representing McGee Tyson Airport, Blount Memorial Hospital, the Blount County Health Center and the Tennessee House of Representatives told attendees that even though plans to address the virus were in place, the situation may end up changing daily life for many.
The closest the outbreak has psychically come to Blount is Knox County, where one case has been confirmed.
But numbers are on the rise and, with 26 cases in Tennessee confirmed as of Friday night, organizations are being pressed to address how they’re managing not only mitigation, but how daily life may change.
Social changes
“There’s probably going to be more people going bankrupt because of the coronavirus than people who will succumb to the ... illness,” Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority Vice President of Operations Trevis Gardner said during the meeting.
Gardner was acting as vice chair of the Blount County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, introducing panelists and taking questions from an audience of around 70 community members.
Tennessee House Rep. Bob Ramsey was on the panel, handing out first bumps instead of handshakes before the meeting.
“We stand ready for your suggestions and your concerns and your requests for help,” Ramsey said of state leadership. “I want you to be comforted. I want you to be secure in the fact that we’re doing everything we can.”
Ramsey said it was important the community not overreact, but admitted coronavirus was going to have long-lasting effects on American culture, its economy and society.
Gardner echoed Ramsey’s concerns, but encouraged the community to react in kind.
“Look for those ways to be creative,” he said. “Think outside the box. ... Look for ways to not cripple our local economy.”
The chamber noted in an informational flier that President Trump has declared he would be authorizing the Small Business Administration to issue some $50 billion in loans to compensate organizations impacted by virus-related losses.
Not a ‘Chicken Little’
For Blount business owners, the threat of viral outbreak could mean restructuring. Some who attended the meeting were there to get perspectives and formulate a plan about what to do next.
Ben Pinnell is president of Hickory Construction. He sat close to the front of the room, taking notes on a laptop throughout the meeting.
“I am not a ‘Chicken Little, the sky is falling’ kind of a guy, so I’m going to contribute to the calm nature of everything,” he said during the meeting. But he wanted to know what to do if one of his employees became infected.
If employees say they have the virus, were there privacy laws regarding medical information at risk?
Panelist Howard Jackson, an Knoxville attorney with Wimberly, Lawson, Wright, Daves & Jones, said “yes.”
Employees who are infected will need to quarantine for at least two 14 days after being tested.
Pinnell said in an interview he planned on taking his answers and a new plan for his business back to his 75 of so employees later that day.
“I’m trying to take the emotional part out of it,” he said. “Statistically it’s not as bad.” He said he didn’t want to contribute to the “chaos and panic” and agreed with Gardner: The economic impact could be large, especially for local businesses.
Pinnell wasn’t the only one trying to develop a plan of action.
Keri Prigmore, director of attendance and coordinated school health at Alcoa City Schools, wanted to know how to keep facilities clean and what to tell students and parents about staying healthy.
“We want to make sure we’re not using non-effective measures to prevent this,” she said, asking Becky Huckaby with McGhee Tyson Airport if vapor spray methods at the airport were something inexpensive the school could use to cut down on health risks.
Huckaby had mentioned several methods the airport is using to disinfect the airport, another major county business with a strategic plan to fight the outbreak.
Airport leads in outbreak best practices
The airport may be a working model for how to manage busy public places during fears of an outbreak in Blount.
Huckaby confirmed during the meeting the first case of coronavirus in East Tennessee did come through the airport, and said in an interview after the meeting there is still a very steady flow of travelers.
Outbreak is not stopping spring breakers, at least those flying in and out of McGee Tyson.
Workers there are busy cleaning off surfaces, wiping down chairs, disinfecting bathrooms, all on an hourly basis.
Panelists suggested other Blount business follow suit.
But soap and disinfectant may only be the beginning of how businesses have to adapt. Many are considering having their workers go remote, staying away from work until COVID-19 passes.
“We know that as members of the community, business like yours may also be experiencing unexpected challenges, and we’re committed to providing as much support as possible,” the chamber’s flier stated.
