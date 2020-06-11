A movie dealing with teen suicide will play at Maryville's Parkway Drive-In on June 26-28.
"Chance" is a movie based on a tragic true story of a teenage love triangle that leads to the death of a teenage boy. The movie is told through the lens of youth baseball from ages six to 16; the coach is played by Matthew Modine.
This story explores the emotional impact of texting and first love on teenagers, with a look inside their actual communications taken from police statements, text messages and interviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.