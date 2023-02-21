Blount County Public Library Director Manny Leite argues that libraries are more than a place for reading and finding new books. That function is very important, but the range of services they provide is more extensive.
They can also foster community connections through their programming. In the hopes of increasing those connections, BCPL will soon roll out the application for a new writer in residence.
The posting will go up in March, with interviews for the position planned for April.
The writer in residence is primarily meant to help coordinate library programming, explained Lisa Misosky, a member of the Blount County Friends of the Library board. The idea behind the program is to figure out what interests the community and then facilitate events to explore some of those interests.
“The idea is for the writer to be available for the community for interaction and support,” she said.
Writer in residence programs are being put into place at libraries throughout the country, Leite noted. “You may have some aspiring writers throughout the county, and they don’t know how to even begin,” he said. “They can speak to someone that does have the experience and can educate them throughout the process.”
The new writer in residence will hold office hours to allow members of the community time to talk over the publication process.
The writer wouldn’t edit a manuscript, Misosky said, but could give people new to the process of writing for publication a better idea of what steps to take and what to expect.
The BCPL’s Local Author program is one that the writer in residence will help facilitate. Leite noted that over 50 authors participated in the program last year, and he expects to see a large turnout in 2023 as well.
He added that Jim Stovall, a University of Tennessee emeritus professor of journalism, served as the BCPL’s first writer in residence.
Stovall oversaw series including Vietnam Voices, a project involving interviews with veterans of the war.
Ultimately, whomever is selected for the role could contribute to a variety of projects.
For instance, the writer in residence might work on projects involving out-of-print books, Misosky said.
Leite told The Daily Times that the application requires that the person selected for the position eventually complete an original piece of work.
Libraries should innovate, Misosky said. “It’s OK to try new things,” she commented. “If that looks like doing Shakespeare on a Sunday or a Saturday, or doing a concert in the field, I think that’s a wonderful way to get the community out and get them engaged in the library.”
“This is an investment in our community and in our library,” Misosky said.
There’s no tightly prescribed background an applicant should have. “It can be someone with a background in true crime, romance or science fiction — even a technical writer,” Leite commented.
Misosky noted that the writer could also be unpublished at the time of application.
But, by the end of the writer’s time in residence at BCPL, he or she should have a piece ready for publication.
The requirements are really threefold, according to Misosky. The writer in residence “should have the ability to write, lead and teach,” she said.
The position isn’t full-time, but there is a stipend that comes with it — $10,000 — as well as an office in the library. All funding for the writer in residence stems from the nonprofit Friends organization, which raised the money to support the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.