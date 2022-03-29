Joshua A. Coffman, 33, Chattanooga, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses after reportedly breaking into a residence, stealing a vehicle and starting a high-speed chase with police officers.
According to a Maryville Police Department report, at about 8 p.m. Sunday, March 27, Coffman broke a glass door at a home on Shannondale Way. He then allegedly entered the home and encountered a resident, who fled and called 911.
Before police arrived and surrounded the house, Coffman left in a car belonging to the homeowner.
He reportedly drove quickly “in an extremely reckless manner” in the direction of Montvale Road. At this point, the report states, police began to pursue him. He allegedly drove off the road repeatedly and collided with various obstacles without stopping.
Police say that they fired numerous shots at the car during the chase.
Police pursuit ended when Coffman reportedly wrecked into an MPD patrol vehicle and then into a Shannondale Way home. Following the wrecks, he was arrested.
Police say that they were able to remove the homeowners from their residence after the second crash.
Coffman was taken first to Blount Memorial Hospital and then to Blount County jail.
Charged with aggravated burglary, evading arrest, vandalism and two counts of theft, Coffman was held in lieu of bonds totaling $60,000. An initial hearing was set for 9 a.m. March 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Investigation of this incident is ongoing.
