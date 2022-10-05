“Your heart is true; you’re a pal and a confidant.”
The Blount County Friends of the Library are proud to be “pals” with the library. We support nearly all of the programming you love, from children’s storytime crafts (we paid for the crayons and glue!) to the rollicking Hot Summer Nights concert series (we paid for the bands!).
Our mission is to support the library. We are charged with helping BCPL be the best it can be in serving our community.
How do we do that? We have several functions, but the main one is raising funds, which the library can use for programs and special projects. You may have heard of our quarterly book sales, and if you haven’t, you’re missing out on the best bargain book-hunting around.
Those sales offer tens of thousands of items, not only books but also movies, music CDs, puzzles, and even tote bags. The library basement is home base for these sales, so if you’ve ever wanted to get a peek at the hidden parts of our beautiful library, the Friends sales are your chance.
But the Friends’ work continues year-round. Multitudes of donated books arrive daily, and while all of the usable items are sold to support our mission, not all of them wind up in the quarterly sales.
Some of those donations go to our thriving eBay store, which gives us a year-round avenue for fundraising—and which has proven to be a cutting-edge model across the state and region. While many non-profits struggled during the 2020 quarantine, the Blount County Friends of the Library prospered, thanks to our online sales.
Our membership dues are part of the picture, too, and we’d love to welcome even more members. Right now, we count our members in the hundreds, but we think there are thousands of library fans out there!
We also help out with people power, not just dollar power. Friends’ volunteers work hard to prepare for our quarterly sales and to stock our eBay store, but also help library staff with shelving. Would-be book shelvers have to undergo training, because misplaced books on the shelf mean patrons can’t find the title they want. You can spot Friends volunteers at work in the library; just look for the red name tags.
If you catch us at it, be sure to say hi, and while you’re at it, say, “Thank you for being a Friend!”
Jennifer Spirko is the Vice President of the Blount County Friends of the Library.
