Emma Thompson once said, “I think books are like people, in the sense that they’ll turn up in your life when you most need them.” After experiencing a lot of pain and loss in 2022, I’d have to say that I agree. I’ve read many books this year, in all available formats — physical, e-book, and audiobook. They’ve been an escape, a way to grieve, and a boon to the soul. During this season of Thanksgiving, I’m giving thanks for books! In the spirit of our “5 for 5” book suggestion service here at the library, here are 5 books from the past year that were very meaningful to me:
“The Speckled Beauty: a Dog and His People” by Rick Bragg. Let me just tell your right up front — the dog does not die at the end of this book! In this poignant and delightful tale of a stray dog adopted by Rick Bragg, I laughed out loud at all the shenanigans that Rick and his family go through with this hilarious stray pup. No, Speck is not a good dog most of the time, and we are all the better for it.
“Dog Songs: Poems” by Mary Oliver. This book of poems about all the dogs Oliver has loved is wonderful. One of my favorites is “Little Dog’s Rhapsody in the Night.” It helped me to remember all the dogs I’ve had in my lifetime; their many quirks and their lovable ways.
“This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger. Krueger’s retelling of the Odyssey, set in Minnesota during the Great Depression, is full of adventure! Four orphans escape brutal abuse in an Indian boarding school, and experience much in their flight down the Gilead River. I actually had my summer of William Kent Krueger, and read everything he has ever written. He is a wonderful storyteller, and I highly recommend his Cork O’Connor series as well.
“A Grief Observed” by C.S. Lewis. In this book, Lewis explores his grief after the loss of his wife, Joy, to cancer. “No one ever told me that grief felt so like fear.” Yes, it does.
“Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer. This is a look at nature through a biology professor’s point of view through Native American stories. It’s a beautiful book that I had previously read, but this time I listened to the author read it. I would set my Libby App to play for 30 minutes as I went to sleep each night. If you’ve gotten out of the habit of reading, give our “5 for 5” book suggestion service a try, located on our website (www.blountlibrary.org). And give thanks for books!
Sheila Pennycuff is a Reference Librarian at the Blount County Public Library.
