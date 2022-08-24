If you’re visiting the library one day and hear echoes of dinosaur stomping, wolf howls, and ukuleles in the distance, you probably came on a storytime day. Storytime is one of our favorite parts of the job, but one thing we consistently see is grown-ups worrying about their kids not being able to sit still and stay quiet. In light of that, we just want to share our storytime philosophy here at BCPL: sitting still and staying quiet while you’re learning can be wildly overrated.
After all, our librarians can’t even sit still and stay quiet for half an hour. There’s no way we’d expect preschoolers to do that!
We structure our storytimes to be about more than just reading books because the path to learning to read also involves developing a love of reading. We base our storytimes on the Every Child Ready to Read program, which names five important aspects of early literacy: reading, writing, talking, singing, and playing. All of these things engage kids on different levels and create positive experiences that we hope will not only help them academically in the future, but will create lifelong library patrons.
Storytime is about learning to love and interact with books, stories, and information. So we’re going to be roaring like lions and wiggling and dancing and asking questions and talking and laughing and all kinds of other verbs. Sometimes, it gets a little wild, but who doesn’t love getting wild occasionally in the name of early literacy?
All of our programs for kids are also about bringing people together, and, frankly, nothing brings people together more than shaking our sillies out. After all, we all have sillies and they must be shaken out for the good of society. With that in mind, please don’t worry about bringing your kids to storytime. We want them there, ants in their pants and all, and we also want their grown-ups playing right along with them.
So, if things are a little rambunctious in the library on certain mornings, please know that we’re learning. It’s what libraries are for.
We have storytime for ages three to five on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:00 and 11:00 a.m., for babies and toddlers on Wednesdays at 10:00 and 11:00 a.m., and a Family Storytime for all ages every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. We’d love to see you there!
Chelsea Tarwater is the Youth Services Coordinator at the Blount County Public Library.
