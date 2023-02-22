Your life is a story. Ups and downs. Sorrows and joys. Adventures and misadventures. Loves and hates. They are the reason you’re you. You’re the only one who knows your story and the only one who can write it.
If you need some inspiration, or just want to read about other people, BCPL has an abundant collection of memoirs. Take a look inside modern cloistered life in And Then There were Nuns: Adventures in a Cloistered Life by Jane Christmas. Betsy Lerner shares how she found common ground with her mother in The Bridge Ladies: A Memoir.
Sometimes people may write a memoir in order to heal emotionally or psychologically. Linda Gray Sexton, daughter of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Anne Sexton, has struggled with losing her mother to suicide. “Searching for Mercy Street: My Journey Back to My Mother” is about her 20-year intellectual and emotional journey coming to understand herself and her mother. It offers distinctive insights as she remembers both the joy and the pain of her childhood.
“Spare,” by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is a memoir which is flying off the library shelves. The title comes from the saying “an heir and a spare.” Catchy title.
Memoirs don’t have to be written by the rich or famous. Solito is Javier Zamora’s unforgettable story of a 3,000-mile migration from El Salvador to the United States at the age of nine to reunite with his parents. NPR referred to it as a “gripping memoir” of bravery, hope, and finding family.
When you write a memoir or personal essay, a challenge for the author is how to write about others in your life. How much can you share? Are there family secrets or less-than-stellar behaviors? How do you maintain a good relationship with them while telling the truth?
In “The Truth of Memoir,” Kerry Cohen helps you to choose which particular parts to include and which secrets to tell with kindness and grace. There are also exercises in the book to help you write about yourself and others.
For advice on writing your own story, look at BCPL’s book list on memoir writing. From the catalog, go to “Lists” and scroll down to “Memoir Writing.” Librarians are curating lists to help you more easily find library books on a myriad of topics.
Everyone has a story. What will you write?
Kathleen Christy is the Reference Manager at the Blount County Public Library.
