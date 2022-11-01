As we say goodbye to October, we are clearing away the fake cobwebs and paper ghosts from the Children’s Department at the BCPL and replacing them with decorations for our next celebration: Dinovember.
Dinovember is an international observance created by Refe and Susan Tuma, the creators of What The Dinosaurs Did Last Night. Originally, it primarily encouraged parents to create scenes for their kids to wake up to using toy dinosaurs; libraries in particular, as we tend to do, have taken things a little further. November is now marked by a singular philosophy: all dinosaurs, all the time.
Book displays? Dinosaurs. Storytimes? Dinosaurs. STEAM projects? You better believe those are going to be about dinosaurs.
We currently have 384 books with the key word “dinosaurs” in our juvenile collection, with everything from serious non-fiction to picture books about dinosaurs who love ice cream to my personal favorite: a Hardy Boys book where they’re put in peril by robotic dinosaurs. There is really something for everyone, and we want to get these books in your hands (and hearts) so you can be a part of this awesome celebration with us.
If you’re someone who has never met an eight-year-old child before, you might be asking yourself: why dinosaurs? Why do these prehistoric creatures have kids of all sorts endlessly fascinated? Some might say that, due to dinosaurs being extinct, they take on a similar quality to dragons and fairies and other mythical creatures we love to read about. Obviously, though, there is one distinct difference: there are actual true facts to learn and explore and memorize so that you can tell everybody that you know whether they like it or not.
For the record, librarians love to hear dinosaur facts. Please tell us all your dinosaur facts.
If you want to take part in the fun, come visit us at the library. We’ll help you find the perfect book for your own dinosaur needs and let you practice your terrifying roar a little. It’s a great skill to have.
Chelsea Tarwater is the Youth Services Coordinator at the Blount County Public Library.
